Nephrologists seek close ties with India-based Max Healthcare on challenges of kidney disease, treatment

The Clinical Director, St Nicholas Hospitals Lagos, Dr. Ebun Bamgboye along with other medical experts have called for very closer ties with Max Healthcare health facility based in India so as to promptly curb kidney disease. More importantly, they said the collaboration between Nigerian health facility and Max Healthcare should also address areas of kidney transplant and other allied kidney challenges which Nigeria is targeting to eradicate.

These were some of the factors recommended at the 2022 Annual World Kidney Diseases Eradication Day lecture series in Lagos, sponsored by the Max Healthcare in conjunction with the Rotary club of Eko Atlantic Club in Lagos. While discussing the different causes and how to tackle the disease, it was recommended that with the renowned global success of Max Healthcare of India, India was able to tackle the surge of kidney diseases.

More importantly, with little or no financial assistance from government and other non-government organisations, such meaningful relief was ensured to stem the surge. The discussion on the roadmap became necessary to relieve kidney patients of the disease.

In addition, other relief packages were also envisaged including using insurance policy to under write unfortunate eventualities and going through numerous successful achievements under Max Healthcare. It was then recommended that the Max Healthcare, is meant to deliver services in the eradication of kidney diseases, judging from the numerous achievements and immense success of the health facility over the years as a major global kidney disease expert of repute To this end, it then became very pertinent to establish meaningful, constructive ties with Max Healthcare with a view to promptly alleviate the problems and the challenges of the suffering patients.

It was similarly suggested that relief and adequate support for kidney disease patients could be sought from individuals, relatives, friends and associates to conveniently donate towards kidney transplant operations, having in mind the absolute success of such surgical operation and enduring success of the transplant.

The Nigeria’s Max Healthcare representative, Pharm Saravanan Arimuthu gave the resume of Max Healthcare so far, along with the subsequent future plans of the health facility, to positively alleviate kidney disease, considering its global outstanding success in heart and surgery operations and its practical success glob-ally over the years. Among eminent personalities who attended the programme include medical experts, the Past District 9110 Governors, PDG Rotn Dr. Kamar Omotosho, PDGDr, Adewale Ogunbadejo, the President, Rotary Club of Eko Atlantic, PHF Mamta Deb Roy, her Spouse, the Charter President, PHF Rotn Engr. Dr. Sunit Deb Roy, Asst Governor, the coordinator of the event, Rotn Chief Sanjeev Tandoh, among others.

 

