Nephrologists: Why 18,000 Nigerians need dialysis yearly

The Nigerian Association of Nephrology (NAN) has disclosed that 18,000 Nigerians would need dialysis yearly with only 160 nephrologists available in the country to attend to them. This is even as the association advocated for kidney transplantation, which is key in reducing the morbidity and mortality rate of patients with End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) to the barest minimum.

The National President, Nigerian Association of Nephrology Nurses, Ajibike Shanu Omolola, said every individual was blessed with two bean shaped kidneys for the purpose of excreting metabolic waste and maintaining internal homeostasis of the body. When the kidneys are unable to serve this purpose as a result of disease condition, the president said renal failure is said to have resulted, adding that ESRD is a psychological debilitating illness with considerable emotional morbidity. It is a disease that can destroy the patient’s life goals and precipitate a vicious circle of depression, mood swings and unfulfilled hopes, she said.

Kwara gets N100m World Bank/NCDC COVID-19 support fund

Kwara State government has received N100 million World Bank grant to strengthen its impressive showings in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.   A statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman for the Covid-19 Technical Committee, said that the fund was channelled through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) […]
SIFAX’s giant strides redefining Nigeria’s business landscape

Undoubtedly, Nigeria needs companies and investors that will step to the plate, and take the country to the desired heights. SIFAX Group has done that in more ways than one, and this piece focuses on these achievements and strides the Group has made since it first opened for business over three decades ago. BAYO KOMOLAFE […]
Benue seeks Fed Govt’s food aid for 2m IDPs

The Benue State Government has appealed for urgent intervention from the Federal Government through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to mollify the plights of about 2,000,000 displaced people by herdsmen attacks. Governor Ortom made the appeal at the flag-off of Emergency Agriculture Intervention (EAI) by the National Emergency Management Agency. The governor, who spoke […]

