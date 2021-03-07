Nepotism: Group calls for removal of ITF Boss, to hold protest to villa

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to teminate the appointment of Joseph Ari, as the Director General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), over alleged nepotism and abuse of office.

A group, Coalition for Good Governance and Rule of Law (CGGRL), which made this call on Sunday, said it would stage a protest on Tuesday at the presidential Villa Abuja, as well as the National Assembly Complex to press home its demand.

This was made known by Leader of the group, Mr. Isaac Ikpa, while addressing newsmen in Abuja, on Sunday.

Ikpa noted that although Mr. Ari is heading a federal agency, he has taken advantage of his office to promote what he tagged “ethnicity, especially with the employment of only Plateau indigenes in the services of the ITF, thereby sacrificing excellence on the altar of tribe and religion.”

Speaking further, Ikpa added that Mr. Ari’s preference for Plateau indigenes and more especially, Christians for appointment and recruitment into the agency have not gone well with many Nigerians.

His action, Ikpa said is capable of triggering ethnic and religious tension in the country, adding that such must be stopped before it escalates to other agencies or government parastatals across the country.

“The action is capable of triggering ethnic and religious tension in the country. We therefore demand that Mr. Joseph Ari resign immediately as the Director General of the Industrial Training Fund,” Mr. Ikpa noted.

Recall that Mr. Joseph Ari is facing the same allegations from an Islamic human rights advocacy group, Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC.

The group through its Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, have accused Mr. Ari of wrongful appointments and marginalization of Muslims in the running of the agency, urging the federal government to make a full scale a full-scale investigation into the management of affairs of ITF under Ari’s leadership.

