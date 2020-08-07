NEPZA, firm to boost Nigeria’s non-oil export

In a bid to boost Nigeria’s non-oil export, there is currently an on-going talk between the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) and Farmcrowdy, the country’s first digital agriculture platform to establish an agriculture special economic zone (SEZ) for Nigeria.

This was the outcome of a meeting between the Managing Director/Chief Executive, NEPZA, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba and the Farmcrowdy Chief Executive Officer, Onyeka Akuma, after a courtesy visit by the latter to present the company’s plans of adding value through agriculture products processing and expansion of the sector through a special zone.

Akuma said it was time Nigeria increased its non-oil exports and earn the much needed foreign exchange in a more diversified economy, stressing that his company was “poised to go to the next level of our organisational development by looking at using the special economic zones to actualise our dream.”

According to him, Farmcrowdy planned to play an important role in the export of processed agricultural products to other African countries as soon as the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AFCTA) commences next year.

Besides, African leaders had moved the implementation of the AFCTA to January 2021 after failing to meet July 2020 timeline because of the adverse impact of COVID-19.

In his own remarks at the meeting, the NEPZA boss noted that the agency’s readiness to partner the company towards the actualisation of the special economic zone for agriculture, describing Farmcrowdy as “an innovative firm with great contribution to agricultural business in Nigeria.”

Adesugba said: “I have known Akuma as a trailblazer in revolutionising agriculture through the use of technology and crowd-funding since the inception of Farmcrowdy.

“Nigeria is paying special attention to agricultural development in order to feed an ever-growing population, create jobs and generate wealth to eradicate poverty.

“The NEPZA is ready to support Farmcrowdy in its plan to set up an Agriculture Special Economic Zone.”

He further expressed confidence in the ability of the young Nigerians in the company to make great things happen in the sector.

