NEPZA is Nigeria route to economic recovery, says Adesugba

The Managing Director of Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, yesterday said that if the country’s export processing zones are efficiently managed, they could become the nation’s escape route for economic recovery in the post-COVID-19 era.

Adesugba resumed yesterday at NEPZA, following his appointment on Tuesday by the presidency.

He charged staff of the authority to improve on their work ethics with a view to optimising the contribution of the authority to the country’s Gross National Product (GNP).

He added that NEPZA provided the country with sufficient escape routes for economic recovery post COVID-19, noting that the success or failure of the authority would be measured by its actions or inactions in this crucial period of economic downturn caused by the prevailing pandemic.

He appealed to the management staff of the organisation to see his appointment as a blessing to the sector, adding that the workforce must work as a team and one family to achieve meaningful results.

A statement by NEPZA’s Head, Public Communications, Martins Odeh, quoted him as saying that; “I have years of experience working with government establishments. My exposure particularly to agencies like Customs, Nigeria Export Promotion Council, NEPC, Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission, NIPC, the National Association of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, NACCIMA, and as a legal practitioner has indeed made me an industry player.

“I shall be bringing my experience to bear so that we can support the government to improve on its revenue derives, especially in the non-oil sector. I am prepared to run an open process where the contribution of all shall be measured, tested and applied for the overall good of the authority,’’ Adesugba said.

He also advised the management to ensure strict compliance with the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, cautionary instruction to avoid the spread of the pandemic among the workforce, adding that the pandemic was wreaking havoc on the human population.

Mr. Bitrus Dawuk, the former acting managing director, said the management staff and the workforce would cooperate with the new managing director to take NEPZA to the zenith.

Dawuk expressed appreciation for the opportunity to serve, adding that he would take steps to galvanise support for the new leader to lessen his workload.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Niyi Adebayo, during the managing director’s formal inauguration earlier, expressed confidence in Adesugba’s capacity to deliver on the job, as according to him, NEPZA required close supervision to drive the country’s economy.

