News

NEPZA is Nigeria route to economic recovery, says Adesugba

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The Managing Director of Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, yesterday said that if the country’s export processing zones are efficiently managed, they could become the nation’s escape route for economic recovery in the post-COVID-19 era.

Adesugba resumed yesterday at NEPZA, following his appointment on Tuesday by the presidency.
He charged staff of the authority to improve on their work ethics with a view to optimising the contribution of the authority to the country’s Gross National Product (GNP).
He added that NEPZA provided the country with sufficient escape routes for economic recovery post COVID-19, noting that the success or failure of the authority would be measured by its actions or inactions in this crucial period of economic downturn caused by the prevailing pandemic.
He appealed to the management staff of the organisation to see his appointment as a blessing to the sector, adding that the workforce must work as a team and one family to achieve meaningful results.

A statement by NEPZA’s Head, Public Communications, Martins Odeh, quoted him as saying that; “I have years of experience working with government establishments. My exposure particularly to agencies like Customs, Nigeria Export Promotion Council, NEPC, Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission, NIPC, the National Association of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, NACCIMA, and as a legal practitioner has indeed made me an industry player.

“I shall be bringing my experience to bear so that we can support the government to improve on its revenue derives, especially in the non-oil sector. I am prepared to run an open process where the contribution of all shall be measured, tested and applied for the overall good of the authority,’’ Adesugba said.

He also advised the management to ensure strict compliance with the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, cautionary instruction to avoid the spread of the pandemic among the workforce, adding that the pandemic was wreaking havoc on the human population.

Mr. Bitrus Dawuk, the former acting managing director, said the management staff and the workforce would cooperate with the new managing director to take NEPZA to the zenith.

Dawuk expressed appreciation for the opportunity to serve, adding that he would take steps to galvanise support for the new leader to lessen his workload.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Niyi Adebayo, during the managing director’s formal inauguration earlier, expressed confidence in Adesugba’s capacity to deliver on the job, as according to him, NEPZA required close supervision to drive the country’s economy.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

DSTV: Reps reject Multichoice’s pay as you go tariff

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Philip Nyam Abuja The House of Representatives ad hoc committee on Pay As You Go yesterday said that the old template introduced by Multichoice for digital satellite communication should not be subjected to the market forces of demand and supply.   Chairman of the committee, Hon. Unyime Idem and other lawmakers who  grilled the Minister […]
News Top Stories

Nigeria’s petrol import gulps N643.2bn in Q1 ‘20

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Importation of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol into Nigeria gulped a whooping N643.2 billion in the first three months of 2020. National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which gave this hint, said that Africa’s biggest crude oil exporter imported 5.26 billion litres of the product between January and March 2020. A petroleum products […]
News Top Stories

W’Bank: COVID-19 may destabilise Nigerian lenders

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

…says pandemic’ll push 5m Nigerians into poverty in 2020 Nigeria’s banking system is at risk of being destabilised as the coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic triggers what might be the worst recession since the 1980s for Africa’s largest economy, the World Bank has said. In its latest Nigeria Development Update (NDU) report released yesterday, the World […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: