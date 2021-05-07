NEPZA, NBS to share data on import, export, others

The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) have agreed to share data on import and export points for analysis and decision making. Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, NEPZA’s Managing Director and his counterpart, Dr Yemi Kale, Statistician-General/ Chief Executive Officer of NBS, agreed to form this strategic partnership when NEPZA boss visited the NBS headquarters in Abuja yesterday. Adesugba, in a statement by Mr Martins Odeh, Head, Corporate Communications, NEPZA, said the agreement was aimed at properly measuring the contributions of the Free Trade Zones (FTZs) Scheme to the national economy.

