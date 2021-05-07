NEPZA, NBS to share data on import, export, others

The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) have agreed to share data on import and export points for analysis and decision making. Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, NEPZA’s Managing Director and his counterpart, Dr Yemi Kale, Statistician-General/ Chief Executive Officer of NBS, agreed to form this strategic partnership when NEPZA boss visited the NBS headquarters in Abuja yesterday. Adesugba, in a statement by Mr Martins Odeh, Head, Corporate Communications, NEPZA, said the agreement was aimed at properly measuring the contributions of the Free Trade Zones (FTZs) Scheme to the national economy.
Related Articles
Classmate who knocked down Arotile ‘has no driver’s licence’
A former classmate who hit Tolulope Arotile, first female combat helicopter pilot of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), “has no driver’s licence”. Arotile died from head injuries on Tuesday when she was knocked down by a car driven by her old classmate at the Kaduna NAF base. Military sources, according to Channels TV, said […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
IGP orders AIGs, CPs, Special Forces to end looting
…says ‘enough is enough’ In an apparent response to the poor security situation in the country, occasioned by activities of hoodlums, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the “immediate mobilization of all police operational assets and resources to bring an end to the wanton violence, killings, looting and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ekiti PDP suspends member for accepting Fayemi’s appointment
The Ekiti State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended one of its members, Mr Badejo Anifowose, on alleged antiparty activities and gross misconduct. Anifowose, according to the party, was suspended for accepting a political appointment from the ruling All progressive Congress APC in the state. The PDP in a press […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)