NEPZA to launch special economic zone in Taraba

The Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA), has announced that it will soon launch a special Economic Zone in Taraba State. This was disclosed Thursday by the NEPZA Managing Director, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, during a meeting with Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba in Abuja.

The project is estimated to cost $5.8 billion and will generate up to 50,000 local jobs during the construction phase. Expected to commence operations in 2030, Mambilla will be Nigeria’s biggest power plant, producing approximately 4.7 billion KWh of electricity a year.

NEPZA said the FG is working to diversify the economy and wants to boost the non-oil sector’s contributions to GDP. They added this would be done with the establishment of Free Economic Zones around the nation. “Free zones all over the world are used to accelerate development and they serve as catalysts for economic development.

