Business

NEPZA to launch special economic zone in Taraba

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

The Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA), has announced that it will soon launch a special Economic Zone in Taraba State. This was disclosed Thursday by the NEPZA Managing Director, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, during a meeting with Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba in Abuja.

 

The project is estimated to cost $5.8 billion and will generate up to 50,000 local jobs during the construction phase. Expected to commence operations in 2030, Mambilla will be Nigeria’s biggest power plant, producing approximately 4.7 billion KWh of electricity a year.

 

NEPZA said the FG is working to diversify the economy and wants to boost the non-oil sector’s contributions to GDP. They added this would be done with the establishment of Free Economic Zones around the nation. “Free zones all over the world are used to accelerate development and they serve as catalysts for economic development.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Dollar steadies after falling overnight on downbeat US data

Posted on Author Reporter

  The dollar was steady in early Asia trading on Friday after falling overnight as downbeat U.S. data cast a shadow over the economic outlook, while the Japanese yen stabilised after rising against the greenback and the euro the previous day. The dollar =USD gave up gains made after the Federal Reserve upgraded its 2020 […]
Business

Analysts: Nigeria, others to sustain expansionary monetary policy

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Nigeria’s inflation rate may be on an upward trajectory, but according to analysts at United Capital Research, the country’s monetary authorities, like their counterparts on the continent are likely to sustain expansionary monetary policy stance until the end of 2020. In a note obtained by New Telegraph last weekend, the analysts said the need for […]
Business

Electricity mini-grid market in Nigeria, others worth $3.6bn

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

In sub-Saharan Africa, the mini-grid market potentially represents $ 3.6 billion in revenue according to the ADB. In addition, this solution will allow populations to gain access to electrification faster and achieve universal access to energy more quickly.   The size of the mini-grid market in sub-Saharan Africa is now estimated at $ 3.6 billion, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: