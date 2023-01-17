NERC advises Discos on need to meet loss reduction targets

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has warned that persistent inability to meet loss reduction targets could prevent electricity distribution companies (Discos) from meeting their upstream market obligations and adversely affect their long-term financial positions.

In its report for the second quarter of 2022, NERC also said Discos did not meet their allowed Aggregate Technical, Commercial and Collection (ATC&C) loss targets as specified in the Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO). It explained that this meant that all the Discos did not meet their loss reduction targets, and were, therefore, unable to earn the revenue requirement upon which their approved tariffs for the period were set. It stated that ATC&C losses for the period were 44.60 per cent, comprising technical and commercial loss (21.83 per cent) and collection loss (29.13 per cent).

The report revealed that Discos only collected N188.29 billion as revenue from the total of N265.68 billion billed between April and June 2022. NERC pegged the total energy received by all Discos during the period at 6,344.14GWh, while the energy billed to end-use customers was 4,959.53GWh. According to the agency, this indicated an average billing efficiency of 78.17 per cent, representing an increment of 0.79 per cent from the 77.38 per cent recorded in 2022/Q1. The report said: “The total revenue collected by all Discos in 2022/Q2 was N188.29 billion out of N265.68 billion billed to customers.

“This corresponds to a collection efficiency of 70.87 per cent which represents 1.53 pp increase compared to 2022/Q1 where the average collection efficiency was 69.34 per cent. “Many customers continue to default in payment of their billed amounts in part due to a lack of willingness to pay (including unsatisfactory Disco services). This has led to mounting commercial losses recorded by Discos.” NERC stated that in monetary terms, the billing and collection were reduced at almost the same rate when compared with 2022/Q1.

It stated that billing was reduced by N30.02 billion (10.15 per cent) while collections were reduced by N21.8 billion (10.41 per cent). It called on Discos to employ technologies and operational procedures to increase both billing and collection performances, in order to forestall long-term financial challenges.

It added that they could include holistic energy accounting procedures, and customer and infrastructure metering, among others. NERC stated that the combined invoices from the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) and Market Operator (MO) to Discos in 2022/Q2 was N185.01 billion split as generation costs: NERC advises Discos on need to meet loss reduction targets N149.89 billion and transmission and administrative services N35.12 billion.

It further said that added to it, in 2022/Q2, special customers, Transcorp SBEE and Mainstream NIGELEC, NERC said, received invoices of $2.42 million and $5.56 million from MO and remitted $2.42 million (100 per cent) and $5.55 million (98 per cent) respectively. NERC said: “During the same period, Ajaokuta Steel Company was invoiced N264.76 million and N66.71 million by NBET and MO, but made no remittance while Paras-SBEE and OdukpaniCEET also received invoices of $2.39 million and $2.03 million respectively from MO during the period but no payment was made.

“The general increase in collection efficiency in 2022/Q2 could be attributed to the increased metering and a decline in the total billings by 10.15 per cent occasioned by the decreased energy delivered to Discos (13.10 per cent) in 2022/Q2.

“Given that two-thirds of energy delivered to Discos in 2022/Q2 went to residential customers most of whom are not metered and whose monthly energy budget is fixed, delivery of more energy does not always translate to collecting more from them.

“The increase was largely driven by Benin, Jos, and Enugu DisCos who recorded a significant increase in collection efficiency by 7.76, 6.90 and 4.80 pp respectively. “Abuja, Eko, Ibadan, Ikeja, Kaduna, Kano and Port Harcourt Discos also recorded an increase in collection efficiency by 2.36, 1.60, 3.58, 2.04, 2.73, 2.56 and 1.71 pp respectively. Only Yola DisCo recorded a decline in collection efficiency (8.43 pp) between 2022/Q1 and 2022/Q2.”

It added: “Thus, beyond a certain threshold, increased supply may result in decreased collection efficiency. “A direct correlation between improved energy supply, customer satisfaction and collection efficiency will be experienced when commercial and industrial customers represent a more significant share of the demand.

“To sustain improvements in collection efficiency, the commission will continue to actively track each Disco’s progress under the various metering interventions. Furthermore, the commission is also closely monitoring the delivery of energy to customers under the SBT regime, especially to the industrial customer clusters.”

