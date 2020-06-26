NERC: Electricity consumers pay N126.14bn in three months

Despite the erratic power supply in Nigeria, electricity consumers paid N126.14 billion as tariff to 11 Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC). NERC, in a report, said the amount indicated 69.44 per cent collection efficiency when compared with the third quarter of 2019.

It said: “The financial viability and commercial performance of the industry continued to be a major challenge albeit the slight improvement in the fourth quarter of 2019. “During the quarter under review, the total billing to and collection from electricity consumers by the 11 DisCos stood at N184.10 billion and N126.14 billion respectively. “These denote 82.59% and 69.44 per cent billing and collection efficiency respectively, indicating 1.00% and 0.45 per cent points increase respectively when compared with the third quarter of 2019.

“The level of collection efficiency during the quarter under review indicates that as much as N3.06 out of every N10 worth of energy sold during the fourth quarter of 2019 remained uncollected from consumers as and when due.” The commission, which blamed the DisCos for slow remittance to the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Plc. (NBET), stated that: “During the fourth quarter of 2019, a total invoice of N193.66 billion was issued to 11 DisCos for energy received from NBET and for service charge by MO, but only N74.20 billion of the total invoice was settled, representing 38.32 per cent remittance performance.” This, it stated, represents a 0.44 percentage point increase from the final settlement rate recorded for the third quarter of 2019 following the commencement of enforcement action by the commission. Although the DisCos fully met the expected minimum remittance thresholds (MRTs) to MO, the average aggregate remittance performance to NBET was 27.96 per cent, with performance levels ranging from 6.05 per cent (Jos) to 43.38 per cent (Eko). This is lower than the minimum remittance threshold (MRT) issued to all DisCos in July 2019. “The financial viability of Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) is still a major challenge in threatening its sustainability.

As highlighted in the preceding quarterly reports, the liquidity challenge is partly due to the non-implementation of cost-reflective tariffs, high technical and commercial losses exacerbated by energy theft and consumers’ apathy to payments under the widely prevailing practice of estimated billing. “The severity of the liquidity challenge in NESI was reflected in the settlement rates of the energy invoices issued by NBET to each of the DisCos as highlighted above, as well as the non-payment by the special and international customers. During the quarter under review, Ajaokuta Steel Co. Ltd and environ (designated as special customers) made no payment to the market.” Meanwhile, a total of N56.94 billion was paid by foreign consumers between January and September 2019.

“The international customers (i.e., Societe Nigerienne d’electricite – NIGELEC and Communaute Electrique du Benin–CEB) paid a total sum of N10.26 billion ($33.64 million) and N2.98 billion ($9.78 million) to NBET and MO respectively. “This was in addition to the N33.85 billion ($110.97 million) and N9.84 billion ($32.27 million) previously made by the international customers to NBET and MO between January and September 2019. “Thus, the total payment made by international customers to NBET and MO for 2019 invoices and settlement of their outstanding balances from the previous years were respectively N44.11 billion ($144.61 million) and N12.83 billion ($42.06 million).

