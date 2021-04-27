News

NERC mulls extraordinary tariff review for 11 DisCos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) says it is concluding the Extraordinary Tariff Review process for the 11 electricity distribution companies (DisCos). NERC, which is the regulator of Nigeria’s power sector, made this known on Monday in a notice to the general public and industry stakeholders posted on its website.

 

The commission said the review was pursuant to the provisions of the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA). According to NERC, extraordinary tariff reviews are carried out in instances where industry parameters have changed from those used in the operating tariffs to such an extent that a review is urgently required to maintain the viability of the industry.

 

The commission said it would also commence the processes for the July 2021 Minor Review of the Multi- Year Tariff Order (MYTO- 2020), which is done every six months. NERC said the reviews would put into consideration changes in inflation, foreign exchange, gas prices and available generation  capacity.

 

The commission said it would also consider Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) required to evacuate and distribute the said available generation capacity in accordance with EPSRA and other extant industry rules.

 

“Further to the above, the commission held series of public hearings and stakeholder consultations in the first quarter of 2020 on the Extraordinary Tariff Review Applications of the 11 DisCos to consider their respective five-year Performance Improvement Plans (PIPs).

 

“However, the evaluation of the DisCos’ requests for review of the CAPEX proposed in their PIPs could not be concluded for the consideration of the commission during the Minor Reviews undertaken in 2020. “Specifically, Section 21 of the MYTO – 2020 Order provides for consideration of DisCos’ CAPEX application upon further scrutiny and evaluation of the investment proposals,” it said.

 

NERC said the notice was being issued in compliance with the provisions of EPSRA, the Business Rules of the commission and the Regulations on Procedures for Electricity Tariff Reviews in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.

 

The commission said it was aimed at soliciting for comments from the general public and stakeholders on the proposed reviews and advised them to send their comments to NERC’s headquarters in Abuja within the next 21 days.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Saudi king sacks defence officials

Posted on Author Reporter

  A number of Saudi officials, including two members of the royal family, have been sacked. A royal decree said Saudi King Salman had relieved Prince Fahad bin Turki of his role as commander of joint forces in the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, reports the BBC. His son, Abdulaziz bin Fahad, was also removed as […]
News

Physically-challenged protest Makinde’s inadequate appointments in Oyo

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

There was heavy gridlock through many streets of Ibadan, particularly Agodi  Government Secretariat axis of the metropolis when scores of physically- challenged persons across the 33 local government areas of Oyo State protested against the government. They were demanding more slots in the non-teaching arm of the Oyo State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) in the ongoing recruitment […]
News Top Stories

FG declares SSANU, NASU strike illegal

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…pleads for 3 months to clear arrears …defends Buhari’s re-appointment of AGoF The Federal Government has said that the declaration of strike by the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) was illegal because discussions to sort out some of the contentious issues were […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica