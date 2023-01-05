NERC mum over fresh upward review in electricity tariff

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) yesterday failed to respond to the observed increase in electricity tariff. The regulator was reported to have directed electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to increase electricity tariffs across their franchise areas. Findings revealed that the tariff hike was first observed on the Tariff Band A Non-MD, which increased from N57.55 per unit in December to N68.2 per unit. Though the NERC had not released an official statement on the matter. the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) yesterday confirmed the tariff increase.

AEDC stated: “Good day, please be informed that the increase in tariff is in compliance with NERC’s order.” NERC spokesman Usman Arabi neither picked up his calls nor responded to inquiries on the increase. NERClastyearconfirmed adjustments to the electricity tariff regime across 10 electricity distribution companies with increases ranging from 5-12 per cent. The adjustment to the Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO) took effect on February 1, 2022, according to the regulations issued by the Commission and posted on its official website.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...