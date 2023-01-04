Energy

NERC quietly approves electricity tariff hike

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has quietly ordered electricity distribution companies to increase the cost of electricity across their franchise areas.

According to reports the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) confirmed the development on Wednesday.

The tariff increase was first observed on the Tariff Band A Non MD, which was increased from N57.55 per unit in December to N68.2 per unit.

When contacted, AEDC stated: “Good day, please be informed that the increase in Tariff is in compliance with NERC order”.

Meanwhile, neither the NERC nor the electricity distribution companies have released an official statement on the matter.

 

 

