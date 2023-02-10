Business

Nerdzfactory Foundation partners AccessCorps on youth employability

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem

NerdzFactory Foundation has announced a strategic partnership with Access Corporation aimed at boosting youth employability by making them industry ready for job opportunities. Speaking at the Youth Transition Programme noted to have impacted over 1000 Nigerian youths, Nerdz- Factory Foundation called for a deliberate effort from both the private and public sectors in equipping Nigerian youths with employability and digital skills, to see them thrive anywhere they find themselves in the world. While addressing the programme attendees, Thelma Eweam, Programme Manager, NerdzFactory Foundation, reemphasised that the essence of the programme was to empower youths through employability and digital skills to bridge the unemployment gap. Director at NerdFactory Foundation, Ade’ Olowojoba, posited that the country was at a critical stage where the number of unemployed youth does not match the number of economic opportunities available in the country. “We have to be deliberate in equipping young people in Nigeria to enable them to thrive both in Nigeria and anywhere around the world,” Olowojoba said.

 

