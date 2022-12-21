NerdzFactory Foundation tasks informal sector workers on cyber safety

As part of efforts geared towards cyber security, over 2000 traders, artisans and other informal sector workers across Lagos State have been sensitised and equipped to combat the activities of online scammers through the digital safety campaign of Nerdz- Factory Foundation.

The campaign sponsored by Access Bank was held across five different communities in Lagos including Ikorodu, Ikeja, Ikotun, Apapa and Lekki with emphasis on the important things artisan and informal sector workers should know about digital safety and how to protect themselves and information online. Director of NerdzFactory Foundation, Ade Olowojoba, admonished the traders and artisans not to entertain phone calls asking for details of their debit card and passwords, as these are personal information. At the closing event around Olodi Apapa, Lagos, Olowojoba stated: “We all are familiar with the stories of people who have lost their savings to fraudsters who disguise themselves as bank representatives. Don’t be a victim.

“Do not entertain any telephone conversation requesting for your debit card max pan, CVV or pin. Also, do not share your password to any platform with anyone. Passwords are for you alone and no one should request it.” Programs Manager, NerdzFactory Foundation, Thelma Eweama, advised on how traders and artisans can protect their personal information and prevent identity theft.

“One of the major ways to protect your personal information is not to submit or enter your details on an unverified website or application. Be careful of the links you click on through different social media platforms,” stated Eweama. Meanwhile. the campaign was held through the support of Access Bank, Lagos state Ministry of Wealth Creation, Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board (LASTVEB) and the NerdzFactory Foundation volunteers and team members.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...