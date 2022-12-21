Business

NerdzFactory Foundation tasks informal sector workers on cyber safety

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

As part of efforts geared towards cyber security, over 2000 traders, artisans and other informal sector workers across Lagos State have been sensitised and equipped to combat the activities of online scammers through the digital safety campaign of Nerdz- Factory Foundation.

The campaign sponsored by Access Bank was held across five different communities in Lagos including Ikorodu, Ikeja, Ikotun, Apapa and Lekki with emphasis on the important things artisan and informal sector workers should know about digital safety and how to protect themselves and information online. Director of NerdzFactory Foundation, Ade Olowojoba, admonished the traders and artisans not to entertain phone calls asking for details of their debit card and passwords, as these are personal information. At the closing event around Olodi Apapa, Lagos, Olowojoba stated: “We all are familiar with the stories of people who have lost their savings to fraudsters who disguise themselves as bank representatives. Don’t be a victim.

“Do not entertain any telephone conversation requesting for your debit card max pan, CVV or pin. Also, do not share your password to any platform with anyone. Passwords are for you alone and no one should request it.” Programs Manager, NerdzFactory Foundation, Thelma Eweama, advised on how traders and artisans can protect their personal information and prevent identity theft.

“One of the major ways to protect your personal information is not to submit or enter your details on an unverified website or application. Be careful of the links you click on through different social media platforms,” stated Eweama. Meanwhile. the campaign was held through the support of Access Bank, Lagos state Ministry of Wealth Creation, Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board (LASTVEB) and the NerdzFactory Foundation volunteers and team members.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

FastCash supports Nigerians with N59bn digital loans

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

FastCash, the fastestgrowing instant loan solution in Nigeria, is proud to announce its two millionth loan disbursement. All the loans disbursed by the platform are worth N59 billion and have helped customers from different walks of life meet urgent financial needs and achieve their short-term objectives.   This milestone is particularly significant because of its […]
Business

New naira notes a rare sight on first day of circulation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigerians lined up to withdraw cash on the first day that new 200, 500 and 1 000 naira notes start circulating, but they were in short supply as most of the money handed out remained in old bills that are being phased out, customers said. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) started circulating the redesigned […]
Business

Ikeja Electric boss calls for joint efforts in raising girl-child

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ikeja Electric Plc. Mrs Folake Soetan, has called for collaborative efforts of all in nurturing the Girl-child to great.   Soetan made this call on Saturday in Lagos in her goodwill message to the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) B ZONE (SOUTH WEST), at the closing of its […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica