Sports

Neres ends Dynamo Kyiv’s Champions League hopes

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Benfica cruised into the group stage of the Champions League after overrunning Dynamo Kyiv 3-0 in the second leg of their playoff on Tuesday thanks to David Neres’ assist and goal.

The two-time European champions from Portugal will be in the draw on Thursday while Dynamo will be in the Europa League.

Domestic top-flight football, which had been suspended since Russia’s invasion in February and during the ongoing war, returned to Ukraine earlier on Tuesday.

The Dynamo players, who begin their league campaign on Sunday, took to the pitch at the Estadio da Luz draped in the Ukrainian flag in a message of support to their compatriots back home.

Dynamo were already trailing 2-0 from the first leg and they were always on the back foot against last season’s quarterfinalists.

Former Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi’s emphatic header put Benfica ahead on the night in the 27th minute in front of a crowd of more than 58 000 from a Neres cross.

Rafa Silva netted next for the Portuguese side and Brazilian forward Neres swept the ball into the net after a flowing move before halftime.

In the second half Enzo Fernandez’s close-range effort was saved by Dynamo goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan as Benfica wrapped up a convincing 5-0 aggregate win.

Elsewhere, Milan Pavkov’s 90th minute own goal secured Maccabi Haifa’s spot as they beat Red Star Belgrade 5-4 over two legs.

Jan Kliment’s 73rd minute effort booked Viktoria Plzen’s place in the draw as they beat Azeris Qarabag 2-1 on aggregate.

On Wednesday, former two-time champions PSV Eindhoven host Rangers with the tie at 2-2, Copenhagen head to Trabzonspor with a 2-1 lead and Bodo/Glimt go to Dinamo Zagreb with a 1-0 advantage.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

FG reacts to report on Team Nigeria’s kit crisis at C’wealth Games

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Federal Government has reacted after MG Sportswear, a British sportswear manufacturer, disclosed that it was contacted by Nigeria at the last minute to produce kits for the country’s athletes at the ongoing Commonwealth Games. According to BBC, Gino Ruffinato, manager of the company, revealed that he was contacted on Tuesday to produce […]
Sports

NPFL: Akwa United back to winning ways

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigeria Professional Football League champion Akwa United on Saturday returned to winning ways in the league with a 2-0 victory over Katsina United, BSNsports.com.ng can report.   The Promise Keepers suffered defeat in the match-day 5 of the league and required a win to keep in touch with the teams on top of the table. […]
Sports

Lagos stages maiden traditional sports inter-club tourney

Posted on Author Adedeji Adeyanju

The Lagos State Traditional Sports Association under the auspices of the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), has put in place a five-day event to encourage the indigenous games amongst the youth in the state. The sporting activities will also feature a workshop for coaches and other technical personnel, from 6th to 10th December,2021,at the Mobolaji […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica