Business

NES28: Parthian Partners boss, others list solutions to FX challenges

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Group Managing Director, Parthian Partners, Oluseye Olusoga, as well as other panelists yesterday urged Nigeria to return to the path of productivity in order to save the country from foreign exchange crises. They spoke during a breakout session with the theme ‘‘Monetary Policy Management In Challenging Times’’ at the Nigerian Economic Summit (NES28) held in Abuja.

Speaking on the reason for Nigeria’s forex challenges, Olusoga said the solution to the problem was not by shifting blames by government agencies. He called for synergy between the nation’s monetary and fiscal policy that will ensure that the nation dwell more on production.

He said pressure on Nigeria’s forex happened when foreign investors come in to buy the nation’s securities and, in the bid to repatriate their money, they demand for forex which has been causing distortions on the nation’s forex market. He said: ‘‘When foreign money comes into the country and it’s not increasing production, it’s not different from rent seeking. The naira having turbulence is a system of many things. The truth is that if we don’t produce, we’ll be poor.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Airbus makes inroad into Nigerian market

Posted on Author WOLE SHADARE writes

The Nigerian aviation market is seeing a remarkable shift to other aircraft types. Airbus’ aggressive marketing strategy in Nigeria and Africa seems to be tilting the balance as innovation by Boeing and Airbus amid stiff rivalry is helping to reshape the travel industry. WOLE SHADARE writes     A look in Aircraft maker, Airbus, is […]
Business

FAAC: Governance sinking amid shrinking revenue

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Payments to the three tiers of government from FAAC purse in first three months of year 2022 showed a steady decline in revenue inflow into federation purse on account of fuel subsidy funding by NNPCL, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports For beneficiaries of Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) comprising the Federal Government, states and local government councils, […]
Business

Market operators laud SEC on custody for mutual funds

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Capital market operators have commended the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on its directive that clients’ funds for mutual trust should be domiciled with the custodian of the asset for optimal safety. The Commission had, early this year, issued new rules that clients’ fund for collective investment should be held in safe and secure custody […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica