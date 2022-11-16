NES28: Parthian Partners boss, others list solutions to FX challenges

Group Managing Director, Parthian Partners, Oluseye Olusoga, as well as other panelists yesterday urged Nigeria to return to the path of productivity in order to save the country from foreign exchange crises. They spoke during a breakout session with the theme ‘‘Monetary Policy Management In Challenging Times’’ at the Nigerian Economic Summit (NES28) held in Abuja.

Speaking on the reason for Nigeria’s forex challenges, Olusoga said the solution to the problem was not by shifting blames by government agencies. He called for synergy between the nation’s monetary and fiscal policy that will ensure that the nation dwell more on production.

He said pressure on Nigeria’s forex happened when foreign investors come in to buy the nation’s securities and, in the bid to repatriate their money, they demand for forex which has been causing distortions on the nation’s forex market. He said: ‘‘When foreign money comes into the country and it’s not increasing production, it’s not different from rent seeking. The naira having turbulence is a system of many things. The truth is that if we don’t produce, we’ll be poor.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...