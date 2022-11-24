NES28: Prioritising economic growth for next administration

The 2022 edition of the yearly economic summit ended last week, leaving participants with underpinning economic issues to reflect on. Abdulwahab Isa reports

Like previous editions, the 28th edition of Nigerian Economic Summit, NES#28, organised by the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), ended yesterday in Abuja with volumes of takeaways. The 28th episode themed: “2023 and Beyond, Priority for Shared Prosperity,” was unique. It was unique considering its timing and harvest of economic developments that thrusted themselves up for remedies.

Its uniqueness further revolved around NESG’s change of administration. The last to be presided over by the immediate past Chairman, Mr Asue Ighodalo, who bowed out after serving his two-term tenure. NES#28 represented a closed chapter with the stepping down of Ighodalo, and opening of fresh page with the ascension of NESG new Chairman, Mr Niyi Yusuf. But more importantly, this year’s Summit coincided with electioneering season; a season pregnant with expectation of birthing new set of leadership to pilot both economic and political affairs of the largest black population in Africa for the next four years. Truth be told, the nation’s economy has been tipsy; wobbling with pulsating apprehension. The eggheads at NESG proffered a road map for rescuing the economy.

Getting it right with leadership

State of the affairs of a nation is derived from choices citizens make in electing the leaders to pilot the administration. The NESG in the numerous engagements and public fora prior to the NES28 had been advocating for electing fit and proper set of leaders across the three tires of governments in the forthcoming general elections.

What ails Nigeria is leadership deficit and not dearth of resources. Ighodalo in his opening remark reflected on the current situation facing the country. He said: “We are in extremely difficult times, and we must push and pull ourselves out of these difficulties. Many of these difficulties are of our own making and we must retrace our steps.

“Some are exogenous being globally induced, but we must have the cushioned capacity to weather and absorb them. “So, at this Summit, we must work harder than ever before, think differently and then, we must agree on creative and practical recommendations, which if implemented, will initiate our national revival and pull us out of these difficulties.”

With emphasis on devolution of prosperity to all citizens, Ighodalo said in creating prosperity, it must be shared fairly, equitably and justly. “We must think of and design our inclusion policies and programmes to be prosperity enhancing. These policies must result in productive contribution and full economic participation by all Nigerian,” he said. Secondly, he said to sustain envisioned economic turnaround, the new government must have an understanding of the issues. It must be populated with competent people.

To this end, he noted that the “NES28 must reach a broad – based consensus on certain policies and issues that our leading contenders aspiring to be leaders as from 23 may 2023, must subscribe to. “We will need a consensus on national job creation agenda, accelerated human capital development, social protection and development; rebuilding and rejigging our institutions, effective, efficient and coordinated macroeconomic policy management; new national security architecture, heightened infrastructure development agenda, and clear, articulate and effective response to humanitarian issues. “Anyone of our candidates, who seeks the office of President and Vice President, who does not subscribe to these consensus issues, does not clearly understand the problems facing us as a country, has not thought about how these problems must be dealt with and cannot have the capacity and understanding to lead this country at this time.”

Untamed corruption

The event was loaded with numerous syndicated sessions. Each session dissected a topic treated by select panelists. Issue of corruption, and how it undermines economic progress featured intermittently in some sessions. In the first plenary session, which featured Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, founder of Standard IBTC Bank, Atedo Peterside, and a former Minister of National Planning, Prof. Prof. Osita Ogbu, the panelists revealed narrations on how government officials in privileged positions were engrossed in corruption.

In his contribution, Peterside identified connivance between government officials and criminals as the bane of growth. He said those stealing crude oil were not ordinary Nigerians but highly placed thieves with the connivance of some government officials. “We know the oil little thief doing illegal refinery will say he is not having any hand in bringing any ship to Nigerian what kind of person can bring a ship to Nigeria to load crude oil if he does not have friends in the government,” he said. He said the poverty level in Nigeria had deepened far above what it was in 2016.

“If we are talking about shared prosperity, the number of Nigerians fully employed in 2016 was 68 million. In 2020 the number was 31 million. These are NBS verified. Poverty is ripped in the economy. One of our biggest problems is, poverty of many,” he said. While calling on the government to stop oil subsidies, he said there was also a need to stop dual foreign exchange rate policy, which is favoring those with connections to government. “Less than one million people have access to the forex official rate. We are keeping the prosperity of the few and impoverishing the majority.

Because the middle field is not level, a few people with access and connection to the government will profit from the system,” he said. In another plenary session, titled: “Sub-national Perspectives to Economic Viability,” which featured Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El- Rufai, and his Edo State counterpart, Prince Godwin Obaseki, as panelists, El- Rufai lamented the non-disclosure of oil earnings due to federation purse by Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL). He lamented the absence of fiscal transparency and coordination between the national government and sub national government.

“The framers of the constitution envisaged that for the economy to work, there has to be a level of collaboration between the Federal Government and the states. “That’s why the National Economic Council (NEC) was created and it meets every time to discuss Nigeria’s economy. For the economy to move well, the NEC decision has to be faithfully implemented by the government. If that had happened, many of the problems we are facing today including the issue of fuel subsidy won’t arise,” he said. In another plenary session titled “Unlocking Binding Constraints to Execution” which featured the immediate past Executive Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Prof. Tunji Olaopa , Executive Vice Chairman of Ibadan School of Government and a former Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service FIRS, Dr. Ifueko Omoigui Okauru, and permanent residents, they lamented the existence of some bottlenecks in the public service. Fayemi noted that because the system lacked shared vision, shared prosperity would remain elusive.

He said a lot of bureaucracy truncated the politician’s vision, adding that stomach infrastructure ws a handicap. “We need to address the reward system across board. Level 10 worker in CBN/NNPC earns more than a governor, who earns N560,000 a month. Effectively, a governor has only two years to work. There must be a stake in government if you win five per cent of the votes you get five per cent of the government. Address ‘majoritarian mentality’ where a winner takes all. We need a merit-based bureaucracy. Under my predecessor they rolled dice to determine who becomes Perm Sec,” he said.

In her contribution, Okauru said people underestimated the level of rot in the system. “We don’t know how bad the rot is. The success of Nigeria is our success. We make a lot of assumptions. We don’t have a common understanding that our constitution should be our constitution. “We don’t have a consensus on innovation. We need to go back to the basics. We need to interrogate African culture; diversity can be a binding constraint. “You can work in the public service and be successful but let’s realize we are dealing with human beings with strengths and weaknesses. Obasanjo asked what I wanted to earn as FIRS Chairman. All the reforms carried out at FIRS were carried out by staff of the service not consultants,” she said.

Key priorities

Although NESG shelved the idea of engaging presidential candidates’ political parties at the session for some obvious reasons, it listed key priorities that should engage the attention of the incoming government in 2023. With 2023 general elections gathering momentum, the NESG listed socio-economic priority areas, which should engage the next government. The six most critical challenges to the immediate past NESG Chairman include non-inclusive economic growth, macroeconomic instability, infrastructure deficit, human capital deficit and skill gap, national insecurity, and weak economic competitiveness.

Last line

With the general elections happening in a few months away, the 2022 edition of NES was both apt and timely. It served as a wake-up call for the electorate and the next batch of leaders.

