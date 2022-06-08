Business

NESG backs passage of food safety, quality bill

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has expressed support for the enactment and passage of a food safety and quality bill. To show its support for the bill, NESG recently went on a sensitisation and fact-finding mission across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria.

The states visited included, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Borno, Kano, Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. In addition, NESG also backs the celebration of World Food Safety Day. The World Food Safety Day is celebrated annually on 7 June to draw attention and mobilize action to prevent, detect and manage foodborne risks and improve human health.

The theme for this year’s World Food Safety Day is “Safer food, better health” and it aims to organise and inspire people all across the world to participate and be actively involved in ensuring the availability and consumption of safe, nutritious and affordable foods. Safe food is one of the most critical guarantors for good health. Unsafe foods are the cause of many diseases and contribute to other poor health conditions, such as impaired growth and development, micronutrient deficiencies, non-communicable or communicable diseases and mental illness. Globally, one in ten people are affected by foodborne diseases annually.

 

Our Reporters

