NESG commends Giving.ng, others for supporting #NES26

Giving.ng, a reputable crowd-funding platform, has been commended by Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) alongside other partners like Shell, Flour Mills and Nestle for supporting the recently concluded Nigeria Economic Summit (#NES26).
The event, which held inNovember, had participants from private and public sectors discussing how strategic partnerships can be used as a tool to achieve economic growth.
Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of NESG, Mr. Laoye Jaiyeola, lauded sponsors for their support. He said the NESG looked forward to more engaging and rewarding partnerships with reputable organisations such as Giving.ng, Banwo Ighodalo & Co, Shell, Flour Mills of Nigeria, Nestle Plc, among others.
Explaining the rationale behind the theme, “Building Partnerships for Resilience,” Jaiyeola noted: “There is a need to come together in partnership to revive the economy. Neither the government nor private sector alone can do it. Civil society alone cannot do it. All segments of the economy need to come together to pool our resources to do it.”

 

 

He added that although it would take time and patience, all players must be consistent at implementing the plans on a sustainable basis.
Olapeju Ibekwe, the Chief Executive Officer of Sterling One Foundation, owner of Giving.Ng, in her reaction, explained why her organisation supported the event

 

He said: “We decided to join hands together with NESG to mobilise available resources to ensure the speedy recovery of the economy. The aim and objectives of the summit are fully aligned with why Giving.ng was founded; that is why we decided that partnering with the NESG was an investment that would benefit the people of our country.

 

“At Giving.Ng, we have in the time past relied on partnerships in delivering on our core mandate of reducing poverty rates among the people and we are glad to have worked with NESG on this important assignment.”

