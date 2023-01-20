News Top Stories

NESG: Inflation, unemployment to hit 20.5%, 45% respectively in 2023

The Nigerian E c o n o m i c Summit Group (NESG) has forecast that inflation rate will likely average to 20.5 per cent in 2023 while unemployment rate will increase by 37 per cent with poverty headcount settling at 45 per cent. The NESG made the submission in its 2023 macroeconomic outlook report titled ‘Nigeria in Transition: Recipes for Shared Prosperity.’ According to the report, inflation weakened naira by 14.9 per cent, adding that the naira redesign plan of the Central Bank of Nigeria triggered the devaluation of the country’s currency.

An aspect of the report said: “A further breakdown of the inflation numbers showed that the Food and Core inflation averaged 20.6 per cent and 15.8 per cent, respectively, in 2022. “Since the country relied heavily on imports for manufactured and industrial intermediate goods, global inflationary pressure permeated all productive activities in Nigeria.

“Domestically, a combination of cost-push and demand-pull factors constituted significant drivers of the surge in the general price level. “Some of these factors include shortage of industrial inputs, insecurity, lower agricultural productivity, the high price of fuel, logistics problems, increased VAT, increasing energy cost (electricity), and foreign exchangscarcity.

“Since the demand for necessities is relatively inelastic – the change in demand is relatively unresponsive to the change in price – many businesses transferred additional production costs to consumers, resulting in higher overall prices for goods and services, particularly food.” The report further noted that the purchasing power of N1000 in January 2022 fell to N851 by the end of the year. “On the welfare side, rising inflationary pressures reduced households’ purchasing power and access to necessities. “To illustrate, the purchasing power of N1000 in January 2022 had fallen to N851 by the end of the year. “This situation exacerbates various forms of poverty – monetary and non-monetary deprivation – and contributes to Nigeria’s multi-dimensional poverty, which is currently estimated to affect over six out of every 10 Nigerians,” the report noted. It said naira depreciated by 2.4 per cent and 30.01 per cent in the Investors and Exporters window and parallel market rates.

 

