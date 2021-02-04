NESG lists priorities for Nigeria’s economic recovery

…predicts rise in insecurity

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has listed key priorities that are essential in driving economic recovery and delivering a high, sustainable and inclusive growth this year and over the next few years in the wake of overcoming impacts of COVID-19. According to the group, the priorities include macroeconomic stability, policy and regulatory consistency, sectoral reforms and human capital development. NESG said the overall goal must be to attain a favourable business environment and improve the welfare of the average Nigerian.

NESG, in its latest publication titled: “4 Priorities for the Nigerian Economy in 2021 and Beyond,” which was made available to New Telegraph, and signed by its Chief Executive Officer, ‘Laoye Jaiyeola, emphasised that in 2021 and beyond, the federal and state governments must be deliberate and proactive to counter the effects of COVID-19 rocking the national and global economy. The renowned economic group revealed in the publication that with all sense of urgency and intensity, the government at all levels must embark on reforms aimed at attracting investments into crucial sectors of the economy in order for Nigeria’s economy to witness rapid recovery and exit recession in 2021.

NESG’s CEO explained that this was because the business-as-usual scenario would only lead Nigeria down the drain of economic hardship, wider income inequality and increasing poverty.

Also, the NESG report explained that key policies expected to shape 2021 economic outlook include mass production and administration of COVID-19 vaccines globally. According to Jaiyeola, in the report, large pharmaceutical companies across the world have shown commitment towards the mass production of COVID-19 vaccine. He noted that the discovery and effective distribution of vaccine would speed up global economic recovery and restore stability in global commodities and financial markets including that of Nigeria. According to him, the new strain of the virus could, however, slow recovery in 2021 with the vaccine production.

The CEO said: “On the global front, weakness in global activities due to Covid- 19 and oil price shock has eased faster than expected. Going forward, Nigeria’s macroeconomic outlook remains contingent on the interaction of global conditions and efficient domestic policy environment.

