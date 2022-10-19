Business

NESG tasks Nigerians on getting involved in governance

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

Nigeria’s leading private sector platform, Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), has urged the citizens to get involved in the country’s affairs to enhance its fortune.

 

In a statement issued on Tuesday, it described Nigeria as a nation blessed with diverse people, cultures, mineral resources, oil, and gas, amazingly rich biodiversity and abundantly diverse agro-ecologies , which should make it a land of bountiful harvests with the capacity to feed Africa.

 

Unfortunately, it noted that non-inclusive growth has stagnated the country’s growth and development over the years. “Nigeria’s dependence on crude oil for majority of government’s revenue has been touted as a significant root cause of many economic challenges.

 

Volatility in the commodity’s price has continually exposed the economy to external shocks leading to dwindling gov  ernment revenue, slowdown in foreign exchange inflows, unpredictability in planning and economic recession.

 

“The neglect of other viable sectors has hampered holistic economic development and contributed to worsening economic indices such as rising inflation, unemployment, and currency devaluation. Data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) shows that historically, economic growth in Nigeria has been mostly volatile.

 

Despite the vast growth potential in Nigeria, the economy grew at an average rate of 3.44 per cent between 1982 and 2021, lagging the 4.5 per cent average annual growth posted by emerging and developing economies during the same period.

 

“The recognition of the effects of non-inclusive growth has pushed forward a rethinking of economic growth priorities based on the need to raise citizens’ welfare and leveraging the guiding principle of shared prosperity,” it said.

 

According to NESG, the 28th Nigerian Economic Summit (#NES28) with the theme “2023 and Beyond: Priorities for Shared Prosperity” scheduled to hold on the 14th and 15th of November, 2022 at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja seeks to galvanise stakeholders to deliberate on an actionable framework for transformative political leadership and effective governance, to facilitate economic growth and nation building.

 

It added that NES #28 presents the best opportunity for stakeholders to agree on a consensus on the national and subnational imperatives for economic security, social justice, conscientious governance, political stability and environmental sustainability

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
