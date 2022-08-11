NESG: Theft, low production rob Nigeria of crude oil benefits

The Nigeria Economic Summit Group has said oil theft, pipeline vandalism and low production rate have robbed Nigeria of the benefits of the high cost of crude oil in the global market. The NESG in a communiqué on Wednesday at the end of its Board of Directors meeting in Abuja, also decried the declining investment and divestment, high cost of production, and a harsh operating environment. The communiqué was signed by Board Chairman Asue Ighodalo. The body said: “Nigeria is not appropriating the benefits of high global prices. As a result, fiscal pressure is imploding because of declining revenues and soaring public debt. “Only recently, the Minister for Finance alerted Nigerians that the cost of debt servicing had surpassed Federal Government’s retained revenue as total public debt continues to rise.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...