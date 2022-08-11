NESG: Theft, low production rob Nigeria of crude oil benefits

The Nigeria Economic Summit Group has said oil theft, pipeline vandalism and low production rate have robbed Nigeria of the benefits of the high cost of crude oil in the global market. The NESG in a communiqué on Wednesday at the end of its Board of Directors meeting in Abuja, also decried the declining investment and divestment, high cost of production, and a harsh operating environment. The communiqué was signed by Board Chairman Asue Ighodalo. The body said: “Nigeria is not appropriating the benefits of high global prices. As a result, fiscal pressure is imploding because of declining revenues and soaring public debt. “Only recently, the Minister for Finance alerted Nigerians that the cost of debt servicing had surpassed Federal Government’s retained revenue as total public debt continues to rise.
Related Articles
Attacks on Zulum: N’East security compromised –PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the repeated attacks on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Baba Gana Zulum, by insurgents called for immediate rejigging of the nation’s security apparatchik. PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the frequent attack was an indication that the security architecture in the North East has been compromised. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Kebbi SEMA distributes relief materials to 900 displaced by bandits
The Kebbi State government through the state’s Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has distributed relief materials to 900 people displaced by bandits in the state. Distributing the items to the victims at the weekend, the Chairman of SEMA Alhaji Sani Dododo, said that the items are part of the government’s commitment towards supporting the victims […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Dokpesi’s acquittal shows lopsidedness in anti-corruption war –Atiku
Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, said the acquittal of Chief Raymond Dokpesi by the Federal Court of Appeal in connection with the alleged N2.1 billion money laundering charges brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was an indication that the All Progressives Congress (APC) anti-cor-ruption war is targeted only […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)