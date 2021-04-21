News Top Stories

NESG to FG: Nigeria’s business space over regulated

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja Comment(0)

The Nigerian Economy Summit Group has said that Nigerian business space is over regulated.

 

Declaring its position to the Federal Government yesterday, it noted that to navigate the economy from the current state, governments must lead the way towards its recovery and resilience.

 

The group said this was achievable by expanding economic opportunities for all Nigerians through sound policies, strong institutions and responsible public investments (especially pro-poor investments).

 

In addition to the above steps, it urged governments at all levels to unlock more private sector participation by removing sectoral rigidities that inhibit the potential of businesses to drive economic growth.

 

The suggestions formed the major kernel of NESG’s 26th Summit recommendations presented yesterday by NESG Chairman, Mr. Mr. Asue Ighodalo, to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed.

 

The 26th edition of NESG held September last year amidst COVID-19. Other areas listed by NESG for urgent action include its challenge to the civil society group to mobilise Nigerians to take civic responsibility and hold leaders accountable.

 

It took note of the unprecedented turmoil unleashed by the global pandemic as well as the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests, which, it said, was paramount in the minds of Nigerians as the NES #26 was convened.

 

“The summit discussions were dimensioned around five sub-themes: mapping the future; new trends, new opportunities, new horizons; embracing technology and innovation; building resilience; and charting the path to recovery,”

 

NESG chairman said. He tasked government on pursuing policies that will lead to macroeco  nomic stability, economic growth that will outpace population growth, create jobs, stabilise inflation and reduce poverty. It advised government to unify forex rates into single and market-driven window.

 

Other areas of economic interest are improved coordination of fiscal, monetary and structural policies, aggressively attract FDI, deregulation of oil and gas sector by passing Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB); tighten fiscal coordination and intensify public investments in social sectors, amongst others. Receiving the report, Ahmed promised to deliver the recommendations to the Federal Government.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

DHQ: We’ll deal with those disparaging the military

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has warned individuals and groups against disparaging the military, vowing to deal decisively with such tendencies. Specifically, the DHQ noted that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remained a professional institution, whose primary responsibility remained the protection of the nation’s territorial integrity. The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations […]
News

Erosion: Ogbogoro community sends SOS to state, FG

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Faced with the challenges posed by coastal erosion ravagingtheir community, residents of Ogbogoro in Yenagoa LocalGovernmentof Bayelsa State havecalled on thefederal and state government, as well asrelevant agencies to come to their rescue. This is as some of the residents had been hurriedly packing out of their houses to avoid the natural disaster already encroached […]
News

Tinubu hails emergence of Olu-designate, Emiko

Posted on Author Our Reporters

All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has congratulated the Itsekiri people over the announcement of a new Olu of Warri. He expressed joy over the emergence of the Olu-designate, Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko, describing it as well-deserved. In a statement by his Media Office, signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman, Asiwaju Tinubu also commiserated with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica