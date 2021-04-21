NESG to FG: Nigeria’s business space over regulated

The Nigerian Economy Summit Group has said that Nigerian business space is over regulated.

Declaring its position to the Federal Government yesterday, it noted that to navigate the economy from the current state, governments must lead the way towards its recovery and resilience.

The group said this was achievable by expanding economic opportunities for all Nigerians through sound policies, strong institutions and responsible public investments (especially pro-poor investments).

In addition to the above steps, it urged governments at all levels to unlock more private sector participation by removing sectoral rigidities that inhibit the potential of businesses to drive economic growth.

The suggestions formed the major kernel of NESG’s 26th Summit recommendations presented yesterday by NESG Chairman, Mr. Mr. Asue Ighodalo, to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed.

The 26th edition of NESG held September last year amidst COVID-19. Other areas listed by NESG for urgent action include its challenge to the civil society group to mobilise Nigerians to take civic responsibility and hold leaders accountable.

It took note of the unprecedented turmoil unleashed by the global pandemic as well as the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests, which, it said, was paramount in the minds of Nigerians as the NES #26 was convened.

“The summit discussions were dimensioned around five sub-themes: mapping the future; new trends, new opportunities, new horizons; embracing technology and innovation; building resilience; and charting the path to recovery,”

NESG chairman said. He tasked government on pursuing policies that will lead to macroeco nomic stability, economic growth that will outpace population growth, create jobs, stabilise inflation and reduce poverty. It advised government to unify forex rates into single and market-driven window.

Other areas of economic interest are improved coordination of fiscal, monetary and structural policies, aggressively attract FDI, deregulation of oil and gas sector by passing Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB); tighten fiscal coordination and intensify public investments in social sectors, amongst others. Receiving the report, Ahmed promised to deliver the recommendations to the Federal Government.

