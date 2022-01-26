NESG to FG: Roll out tough economic reforms

The2022macroeconomic outlook report from the stable of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to initiate tough economic reforms that will propel sustainable economic growth and inclusive development this year.

In addition, the NESG stated that with over a year left in office, the current administration must also intensify thepaceof reforms, especially given the impact of the twin challenges of poverty and unemployment on insecurity and social cohesion of the nation.

NESG in its 2022 macroeconomic outlook, entitled “The Last Mile: Reform Towards Significant Improvement in National Economic Outcomes,” made available to New Telegraph yesterday and signed by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) ‘Laoye Jaiyeola, stated that in order to secure the future of Nigeria, the Federal Government must recognise the urgency of now, saying economic and social reforms that will create jobs and improve the lives of Nigerians should be nonnegotiable in 2022.

Jaiyeola in the report ex- plained that the challenges associated with insecurity, rising prices, unemployment, and lower investments intensified the need for reforms that will lead the country to substantial economic progress and improved social inclusion.

According to NESG, this will ensure that businesses and citizens constitute the core of government policies and actions.

“Certainly, the challenges facing the country are daunting. Still, the year 2022 presents a unique opportunity for Nigeria to initiate tough economic reforms that would propel sustainable economic growth and inclusive development.”

The report noted that Nigeria was rapidly consolidating its recovery from the pandemic- induced recession, but the pre-COVID-19 narrative of poor inclusiveness and macroeconomic instability still persisted.

“Despite a GDP growth of 3.2 per cent in the first three quarters of 2021, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that average prices of goods and services were high; trade balance remained in deficit and foreign investment inflow was constrained in the year.

“The World Bank estimated that an additional eight million Nigerians fell in to poverty between 2020 and 2021 due to lower purchasing power.

“While there is considerable improvement in some areas, such as the mobilisation of non-oil revenue in the last few years, one thing is clear: Nigeria cannot afford to continue with its businessas- usual approach in policymaking and execution.

“The heightened insecurity and social vices in several parts of the country is proof that when some segments of the population are left behind, it will not only offset the few gains made prior to COVID- 19, but will also deprive the country of much-needed investments that are needed to ensure sustainable growth and development,” the NESG report noted.

