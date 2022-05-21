News

NESG unveils 6 points agenda for political aspirants

Ahead of 2023 general elections, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) on Friday weighed in by prescribing a set of template as guide to electing proper and fit political leaders into offices by the electorate. NESG, which is Nigeria’s leading private think tank, is of the view that, if Nigerians make the right choices, within this decade, Nigeria can become a leading industrialising and reforming nation in Africa that focuses on building its state capacity and capabilities.

NESG Chairman, Mr. Asue Ighodalo, who stated this yesterday in his opening remark in Abuja at the national economic dialogue on; “critical challenges confronting the Nigerian economy,” noted that, the country will be free from decades long political, policy, legislative, and regulatory constraints if Nigerians seize the opportunity of next election to elect credible , fit and proper officials. He said: “We will create an enabling investment climate and business environment underpinned by a motivated, capacitated, well- resourced, world class civil service that drives open, transparent, high performance governance. “Our judiciary will effectively uphold the rule of law and our legislative house will enact laws that benefit the people of Nigeria and elevate out country.

The country will move decisively towards structural and institutional reforms required to unlock content development, Sub- national economic diversification, competitiveness and growth. “With the right policies in place and a level playing field, we will make substantial progress in poverty reduction and job creation in the medium term.” He tasked the government to address six priority areas which he said were shackles inhibiting country economic growth.

The six critical challenges causing economic dysfunction of the country, according to Asue, are; non- inclusive economic growth, macroeconomic instability, infrastructure deficit; human capital deficit and skills gap,national insecurity and weak economic competitiveness. He said the six critical challenges resonated with both citizens and business community, who he said now place high demand on transformational leadership that will birth a new Nigeria. He said Nigeria was at a significant cross road as a nation. The dialogue featured panelists, which included, Prof. Osita Ogbu from Institute of Developmental Study, University of Nigeria, Mr. Ari Aisen, Resident Representative of International Monetary Fund (IMF), Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, and Dr. Hussain Abdu- Country Director CARE international. In his contribution, IMF Resident in Nigeria, Aisen, advised Nigeria and other countries in Africa Sub region to prioritise their spending.

 

