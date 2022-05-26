NESG’s roadmap for 2023 economic managers

With a few months to the general elections, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), the nation’s private sector think-tank, has listed six economic challenges confronting Nigeria, which emerging leaders must have capacity and capability to surmount, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports

With less than 10 months to the general elections, there is a clamour for a shift in the pattern of electing managers of Nigeria’s affairs. Given the plethora of economic challenges assailing Nigeria, agitation for electing proper and fit persons across all levels of governance structure is resonating. To the average Nigerian, the country’s problems are majorly economic. It is believed that unless and until a set of fit and proper leaders are elected into positions across all levels – federal, states and local government councils – in the forthcoming elections, no meaningful progress will be attained. Nigeria’s foremost private sector- led group, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), has kicked off advocacy programmes in this direction. Last weekend, in Abuja, NESG assembled a team of experts in various sectors, including economy, and education, with diverse Nigerians as audience to dissect problems, especially failure of leadership to harness Nigeria’s gifted economic potential, for growth. The onus, NESG insists, lies with Nigerians to choose well and rightly too from the hordes of aspirants jostling for various elective positions. The dialogue featured panelists, which included, Prof. Osita Ogbu from Institute of Developmental Study, University of Nigeria, Mr. Ari Aisen, Resident Representative of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, Dr. Hussain Abdu- Country Director CARE international amongst others. The dialogue was both physically attended and virtually participated in the audience.

Making right choices

Nigerians will have another golden opportunity to elect a set of leaders to steer the nation’s affairs in a couple of months. It’s an opportunity that mustn’t be gambled with. It requires electorates to scrutinise carefully by voting for capable and fit candidates with gifted capacity to deliver. In a few weeks’ time, political parties will go through primaries to choose their flag bearers. The NESG is asking Nigerians to be discerning enough in choosing, rightly, political officials with capacity and capability to deliver. Lamenting the failure of past and present political leaders of Nigeria to consolidate on achievements, foundation laid by first set of nation political leaders, NESG Chairman, Mr. Asue Ighodalo, said: “With successive manipulated elections, eleven known military coups, and finally, our return to democratic rule in 1999 we saw our hopes and expectations being continuously dashed. “The vision of a peaceful, prosperous, united, strong and cohesive federation where the rule of law prevailed and no person is oppressed, seems dimmed in today’s formidable challenges. “Consequently, this current electoral cycle offers a unique opportunity, hope and an occasion for reflection. We as Nigerians should think about the past, so we can properly chart our future when we head to the polls. “Let us be clear, our past shows that leadership matters: our history indicates that the ideas placed on the political agenda, and presidential manifestos are critical indications that those who aspire to lead us must have a complete understanding of our issues. “Also, success in previous endeavors and or in lesser leadership roles, the antecedents of those who now aspire for office, and their work pedigree are fundamental criteria and clear indicators of their capacity, ability, work ethic and the kind of leaders they will be.” To this end, the NESG chairman said that the process by which each party would select their candidates during their primaries and the characteristics and capacity of the persons selected was of critical and defining importance. “Where the parties saddle us by their process and selection, with candidates not fit for purpose, without the capacity, ability, grasp of issues, integrity, courage and love of country and our people, the options we then have during the general elections are poor and unpalatable. “So, we the people of Nigeria must collectively signal to our political parties that they must select only the best from their ranks and that we shall only support parties that present competent candidates,” he noted.

Six critical economic challenges

Nigeria’s problems have their root in a dysfunctional economy. Most experts believe that the nation’s challenges are created by past and present managers who lack the capacity to galvanise her potential for development. The NESG itemised six critical economic challenges, which government has a pivotal role to play in fixing them. Ighodalo listed the six critical economic challenges facing the country, which he said incoming leaders should have formidable capacity to tackle. These challenges, according to him, are non-inclusive economic growth, macroeconomic instability, infrastructure deficit, human capital deficit and skills gap, national insecurity and weak economic competitiveness. On challenge of non-inclusive economic growth, which manifests in high rate of joblessness and poverty, he noted that the precarious unemployment situation deriveed from the low productivity of employment- elastic sectors (Agriculture, Manufacturing, Construction and Trade). “Therefore, unless the critical binding growth constraints facing these sectors are addressed, their capacity to create more job opportunities and decent employment will weaken. “Secondly, macroeconomic instability is characterised by high inflation, volatile exchange rates, weak external reserve, rising public debts, deteriorating trade balance and the misalignment between the Monetary Policy Rate and other interest rates. These unfavorable macroeconomic conditions constitute a disincentive to investors,” he noted. Thirdly, he said that “the infrastructure deficit is highlighted, with Nigeria ranking 24 out of fifty-four (54) countries covered in the African Development Bank (AfDB) infrastructure index report 2020.” Fourthly, he listed human capital deficit and skills gap which he said was reflected in Nigeria’s low Human Capital Index (HCI) and Human Development index (HDI). “Over the years, this mediocre performance in human development indices could be attributed to inadequate funding for social sectors (education and health sectors) and limited capacity to harness human capital potential. “National insecurity is at the heart of recent socio-economic issues in Nigeria. If unchecked, the recurrence of community and personal insecurity would continue to threaten macroeconomic stability in Nigeria,” he said, adding that Nigeria’s weak economic competitiveness remains a crucial concern for investors. “Businesses in Nigeria face obstacles that threaten their survival and expansion,” he asserted.

Ideal set of economy managers

Nigeria’s economic potential is never in doubt. What has been doubtful is the calibre of economic managers that had emerged in the past to administer her resources. Every panelist at the NESG dialogue forum alluded to this. As Nigerians get set to elect new sets of political leaders, NESG chairman subtly reminded Nigerians to scrutinise carefully the choice of candidates they make. “We are at a significant crossroads. This is a moment in our national history where we need political leaders to emerge who think globally and act locally to tackle seemingly intractable development problems. “The emergence of such enlightened leadership — credible, competent, courageous, reformminded, and able to rebuild the institutions of governance — is what Nigerians desperately need now. “It is our collective task, in the national interest, to ensure that such a leader, fit for purpose, will emerge at the conclusion of the 2023 presidential elections. If we make the right choices, within this decade, Nigeria can become a leading industrializing and reforming nation in Africa that focuses on building its state capacity and capabilities. “The country will break free from decades-long political, policy, legislative and regulatory constraints; We will create an enabling investment climate and business environment underpinned by a motivated, capacitated, well-resourced, world-class civil service that drives open, transparent, high-performance governance,” he said.

Last line

NESG’ clarion call to Nigeria electorate is to be discerning in scrutinising choices of candidates they make as this remains a timely message.

