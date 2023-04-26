News

NESREA Denies Sealing Ayu’s Makurdi Property

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NASREA) yesterday denied the report that it sealed the property belonging to the embattled National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Iyorchia Ayu at the Judges Quarters precinct of Makurdi.

This followed reports in some sections of the media that on Tuesday that the property in question was sealed by the federal agency citing the “owner’s failure to tender relevant documents relating to site plans”.

But countering the report, the Benue State Field Office of the NESREA said rather than Ayu’s property, it was Pure Biotech, an Ethanol producing company along Gboko road that was sealed because of industrial pollution.

Reporter

Related Articles
News

OVO Smart App devices to save power consumption

Posted on Author Our Reporters

An engineering technology outfit, Vin Global Technologies says he has developed a comfortable solution for humans through its automation systemic app. The new OVO products and their app called OVO Smart, will integrate household appliances digitally and enable users to easily control all their gadgets on a phone or computer and from anywhere they are […]
News Top Stories

Tinubu’s outburst shocking, shows why Yorubas can’t be trusted – Babachir

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The henchman for Tinubu Presidency for 2023, former Secretary to the Government of Federation, Engr. Babachir Lawal, has slammed the former Lagos State governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on the statement attributed to him, attacking President Muhammadu Buhari, over his ambition. Lawal, who made a statement after […]
News

Aboderin emerges SDP Reps candidate in Oyo

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

A former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to former Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, Deji Aboderin, has clinched the Social Democratic Party (SDP) ticket for the House of Representatives seat for Ibadan South-East/ North-East in the 2023 general elections. Aboderin emerged as winner at a well- attended congress held at the open ground, […]

Leave a Comment