NESREA Denies Sealing Ayu’s Makurdi Property

The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NASREA) yesterday denied the report that it sealed the property belonging to the embattled National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Iyorchia Ayu at the Judges Quarters precinct of Makurdi.

This followed reports in some sections of the media that on Tuesday that the property in question was sealed by the federal agency citing the “owner’s failure to tender relevant documents relating to site plans”.

But countering the report, the Benue State Field Office of the NESREA said rather than Ayu’s property, it was Pure Biotech, an Ethanol producing company along Gboko road that was sealed because of industrial pollution.