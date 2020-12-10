NESREA drags Glo, Adenuga to court over environmental violation

The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has initiated criminal proceedings against Globacom Limited and its Managing Director, Mike Adenuga (Jnr), at a Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged environmental violations.

A statement signed by NESREA’s Director of Press and Protocol, W. A. Adeleke, indicated that the action became necessary in view of the fact that Globacom was constructing and operating telecom masts without conducting site specific environmental audit in violation of Section 5 (2) of the National Environmental (Standards for Telecommunication and Broadcast Facilities) Regulations, 2011.

He added that the National Environmental (Standards for Telecommunications and Broadcast Facilities) Regulations, 2011 made it mandatory for telecom operators to conduct site specific environmental audit of all base transceiver stations in the country. The charge marked; FHC/L/51C/2020 reads in part; “That you Globacom Limited of Mike Adenuga Towers, Mike Adenuga Close, Victoria Island, Lagos and You, Mr. Mike Adenuga (Jnr), the Managing Director of Globacom Limited of the same address, operate base transceiver stations (BTS)/ Masts described as LGS351, situated at 20, Owolegbon Street, Atunrase Estate, Gbagada, LGS457 situated at No. 8 Adebisi Okunwa Oladapo Avenue, Along Command Road, Magodo, LGS443 situated at River Valley Estate, Behind Unilag Estate, Magodo GRA, LGS376 situated at 31 Olaosebikan Street, Agility Mile 12, LGS393 situated at No 1 Bisi Obadina Street, Omole Phase 1, LGS109 situated at Open Space, behind Total Filling Station, LGS096 situated at 17, Church Street, Magodo Isheri Phase 1, LGS020 situated at Plot 3 Akinlabake Street, Akere Estate Oworonshoki, Lagos, LGS021 situated at No 4, Kolawole Eboda Street, off Ogunseinde Street, Ketu.

