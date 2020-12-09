Metro & Crime

NESREA drags GLO, Adenuga to court over environmental violations

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has initiated criminal proceedings against Globacom Ltd and its Managing Director, Mike Adenuga (Jnr) at a Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged environmental violations.
A statement signed by NESREA’s Director of Press and Protocol, W. A. Adeleke, indicated that the action became necessary in view of the fact that Globacom is constructing and operating telecom masts without conducting site specific environmental audit in violation of Section 5 (2) of the National Environmental (Standards for Telecommunication and Broadcast Facilities) Regulations, 2011.
He added that the National Environmental (Standards for Telecommunications and Broadcast Facilities) Regulations, 2011 makes it mandatory for telecom operators to conduct site specific environmental audit of all base transceiver stations in the country.
The charge marked FHC/L/51C/2020 reads: “That you Globacom Limited of Mike Adenuga Towers, Mike Adenuga Close, Victoria Island, Lagos and You, Mr. Mike Adenuga (Jnr), the Managing Director of Globacom Ltd of the same address, operate base transceiver stations (BTS)/ Masts described as LGS351, situated at 20, Owolegbon Street, Atunrase Estate, Gbagada, LGS457 situated at No. 8 Adebisi Okunwa Oladapo Avenue, Along Command Road, Magodo, LGS443 situated at River Valley Estate, Behind Unilag Estate, Magodo GRA, LGS376 situated at 31 Olaosebikan Street, Agility Mile 12, LGS393 situated at No 1 Bisi Obadina Street, Omole Phase 1, LGS109 situated at Open Space, behind Total Filling Station, LGS096 situated at 17, Church Street, Magodo Isheri Phase 1, LGS020 situated at Plot 3 Akinlabake Street, Akere Estate Oworonshoki Lagos, LGS021 situated at No 4, Kolawle Eboda Street, off Ogunseinde Street, Ketu, LGS025 situated at Plot 8, Tony Asije Street, Ogudu GRA, Lagos, LAG862 situated at 11/13 Jesus Street, Ifako Gbagada, LAG804 situated at 22b, Eluku Road, Agbowa Ikosi all in Lagos State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court without conducting site specific environmental audit of any of the base transceiver stations. You hereby commit an offence contrary to Section 5(2) of the National Environmental (Standards for Telecommunications and Broadcast Facilities) Regulations, 2011 and punishable under Section 11 (2) of the same Regulations.”

