NESS levy: FG appoints Titan Trust Bank as collector

The Federal Government has approved the appointment of Titan Trust Bank Plc as one of the designated banks for the collection of the Nigeria Export Supervision Scheme (NESS) levy, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced. A circular posted on the apex bank’s website yesterday partly reads: “This is to notify all authorised dealers, service providers and the general public that the Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, has approved the appointment of Titan Trust Bank Plc as one of the designated banks for the collection of the Nigeria Export Supervision Scheme (NESS) levy.”

