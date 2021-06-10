NESS levy: FG appoints Titan Trust Bank as collector

The Federal Government has approved the appointment of Titan Trust Bank Plc as one of the designated banks for the collection of the Nigeria Export Supervision Scheme (NESS) levy, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced. A circular posted on the apex bank’s website yesterday partly reads: “This is to notify all authorised dealers, service providers and the general public that the Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, has approved the appointment of Titan Trust Bank Plc as one of the designated banks for the collection of the Nigeria Export Supervision Scheme (NESS) levy.”
Bello: CBN's concentration on export encouraging
The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers' Council, Hassan Bello, in this interview with BAYO AKOMOLAFE, speaks on why inspection and certification or pre-export processes and procedures should not be carried out within the port, among other issues
Insurance stocks lead N199bn market gain
The bulls maintained grip on equities market activities as stocks sustained rally for the second trading session following gains recorded by blue chip stocks. The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index rose by 1.09 per cent as market sentiments extended gaining streaks following investors' sustained positive sentiment on some stocks.
Wema Bank upgrades mobile banking app
Wema Bank Plc has introduced its upgraded mobile app – ALAT 4.0 to enable customers remain connected to do much more. A unique app that provides seamless access to an array of exciting features serves as a platform where customers can personalize offerings to meets their frequent financial and lifestyle needs.
