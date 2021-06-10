Business

NESS levy: FG appoints Titan Trust Bank as collector

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Federal Government has approved the appointment of Titan Trust Bank Plc as one of the designated banks for the collection of the Nigeria Export Supervision Scheme (NESS) levy, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced. A circular posted on the apex bank’s website yesterday partly reads: “This is to notify all authorised dealers, service providers and the general public that the Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, has approved the appointment of Titan Trust Bank Plc as one of the designated banks for the collection of the Nigeria Export Supervision Scheme (NESS) levy.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Bello: CBN’s concentration on export encouraging

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Hassan Bello, in this interview with BAYO AKOMOLAFE, speaks on why inspection and certification or pre-export processes and procedures should not be carried out within the port, among other issues     Can you give an update on the state of dry ports at Ibadan and Kaduna? […]
Business

Insurance stocks lead N199bn market gain

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

The bulls maintained grip on equities market activities as stocks sustained rally for the second trading session following gains recorded by blue chip stocks.   The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index rose by 1.09 per cent as market sentiments extended gaining streaks following investors’ sustained positive sentiment on some stocks.   […]
Business

Wema Bank upgrades mobile banking app

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Wema Bank Plc has introduced its upgraded mobile app – ALAT 4.0 to enable customers remain connected to do much more. A unique app that provides seamless access to an array of exciting features serves as a platform where customers can personalize offerings to meets their frequent financial and lifestyle needs. According to a statement […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica