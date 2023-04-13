Nestlé educates children on water management

Nigeria graduated the third cohort of the Growing Expertise in E-Health Knowledge and Skills (GEEKS) fellowship programme graduated in Abuja. GEEKS is a capacity-building programme funded by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and implemented by the Africa Field Epidemiology Network and the Institute of Human Virology, Nigeria.

The cohort included seven fellows from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and the Nation- al Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). During the programme, fellows, with oversight from ten mentors, developed a Data Analysis and Visualisation Tool for Nigeria’s District Health Information Software 2 dashboard to show linkages between adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) and immunisations received to help facilitate the fast-tracking of responses to any adverse events following immunisation. The fellows also developed a routine immunisation and vaccine- preventable diseases (VPD) dashboard for Nigeria’s Surveillance Outbreak Response Management and Analysis System to link immunisation coverage with outbreaks.

Both dashboards will help inform and improve Nigeria’s public health programming and response efforts. The GEEKS fellowship was established in 2019 as a data management capacity- building programme where nominated staff of government agencies participate in a 12-month intensive training and mentorship initiative focused on transferring and strengthening technical skills to optimise data collection and analysis to inform evidence-based decision-making and improve public health service delivery.

Since its inception, the programme has trained over 50 government of Nige- ria staff on data management, triangulation, interpretation, communication, and research writing. Recruitment for the fourth cohort is currently underway and will include staff from NPHCDA, NAFDAC, NCDC, and the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH). The training and mentorship sessions will take place from May 2023 to April 2024 and will focus on building the capacity of subnational-level government staff.