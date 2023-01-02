Nestlé: Headlining 29.33% share crash in 12 months

Nestle Nigeria traded at N1,100.00 kobo on Friday December 30, increasing N50.00 kobo or 4.76 per cent since the previous trading session. Looking back, over the last four weeks, Nestle Nigeria gained 14.12 per cent while in the last 12 months, its price fell by 29.33 per cent.

Nestle began the year with a share price of N1,556.50 but has since lost 37 per cent off that price valuation, ranking it 153rd on the NGX in terms of year-to-date, YTD, performance.

Nestle Nigeria is currently the sixth most valuable stock on the NGX with a market capitalisation of N872 billion, which is about 3.12 per cent of the Nigerian Stock Exchange equity market. Nestle Nigeria is the 92nd most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Sep 26 – Dec 23, 2022).

It has traded a total volume of 4.79 million shares in 3,802 deals, valued at N4.83 billion over the period, with an average of 75,977 traded shares per session. A volume high of 691,263 was achieved on November 25, and a low of 1,280 on October 26, for the same period.

Financials Nestle Nigeria reported a profit after tax of N27.1 billion for the first half of 2022, up from N21.7 billion in the same period last year. This represents a 24.8 per cent increase in earnings suggesting Nestle is crawling its way back from the minor setback of Covid-19.

Revenues are also up 29 per cent to N222.4 billion while operating profit was also up 27 per cent to N46.1 billion all in the first six months of the year.

A combination of higher prices and a rise in volumes have helped cushion the impact of higher direct and indirect costs and expenses respectively, even though operating profit margins are slightly lower. Nestle’s finance costs rose massively in the first half of this year topping N6.9 billion double the cost in the same period in 2021.

In fact, were it not for an exchange rate gain of N4.5 billion, the pre-tax profits may have been lower than last year’s. Nestle’s rising finance cost tracks back to 2019 when it reached out to its parent company located in South Africa for funding.

The loans obtained have helped fund about N50 billion since 2019 (N21 billion in 2021 alone) in investments. According to the company’s 2021 results, total loans from related parties stood at a whopping N76.8 billion representing a 3.6 multiple to its equity.

The loans are denominated in United States dollars, attracting interest rate of USD Libor plus 11.34 per cent and include a moratorium of interest payments. A loan of $100 million was approved for the Company by Nestle S.A. in April 2020 of which $100 million was drawn down as at December 31, 2021. The loan has tenor of seven years (inclusive of moratorium period of two years on interests payment only) commencing from April 2020.

The facility, which is unsecured, attracts interest at three months USD Libor plus a margin of 1134 basis points. There is no fixed payment period agreed in the loan contract. Payment is to be made subject to availability of FX. An additional $100 million was approved for the company by Nestle S.A. in September 2020 of which $60.5 million was drawn down as at December 31, 2021.

The loan has tenor of 7 years (inclusive of moratorium period of two years on interests payment only) commencing from September 2020. The facility, which is unsecured attracts interest at 3 months USD Libor plus a margin of 747 basis points. There is no fixed payment period agreed in the loan contract. Payment is to be made subject to availability of FX. Very few companies have the operating and financial competitiveness of Nestle so it is not difficult to see these loans as a financially expedient action by its board.

There is little reason to be worried, at least for now. Nestle has a healthy cash pile of N80 billion which is large enough to keep paying dividends while meeting other financial obligations. There are also no bank loans to service since intercompany loans were also used to repay banks.

In addition, Nestle posted a return on average equity of over 100 per cent in 2021 suggesting the business model is cheaper to fund with debt than with equity. Dividend Announcing a 13.2 per cent increase in profit before tax to N58.4billion in Q3’22, Nestle Nigeria on December 5, 2022 will be paying shareholders a sum of N19.8bilion as interim dividend. The multinational company declared an interim dividend of N25.00 per 50kobo ordinary share.

The Swiss- based food company and manufacturer of consumer goods recorded a 23 per cent growth in revenue to N261.6 billion and a profit rise of 5.2 per cent to N33.6 billion in Q3 2022.

According to Trading Economics global macro models projections and analysts expectations, “looking back, over the last four weeks, Nestle Nigeria lost 8.50 per cent.

Over the last 12 months, its price fell by 30.74 per cent. Looking ahead, “we forecast Nestle Nigeria to be priced at 960.11 by the end of this quarter and at 902.81 in one year.”

Nestlé is a good investment for those who are seeking consistent, long-term growth, as their stock has been on the rise in recent years.

