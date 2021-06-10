Nestlé, Lagos Ministry of Environment plant 60 trees to restore ecosystem

Nestlé Nigeria and Lagos State Ministry of Environment have planted 60 trees across six primary schools and communities in Lagos. This is the first step in their collaboration on Ecosystem Restoration which aims to plant 50,000 trees in the state in 2021. Safeguarding the environment is a collective responsibility and Nestlé says it is delighted to partner with the Lagos State Ministry of Environment on this initiative to leverage nature’s own solutions to reduce carbon footprints to help slow down climate change.

Speaking on the collaboration on World Environment Day, the Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Nestlé Nigeria PLC, Victoria Uwadoka said, “Natural resources are shared by everyone and must be preserved for people today and for generations to come. Our partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Environment on Ecosystem Restoration is in line with our commitment to protect the environment for future generations. The Tree planting campaign rightly ties in with this year’s World Environment Day theme: Trees do not only provide aesthetic value, but also optimise air quality.

According to a popular proverb, the best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago and the second-best time is now, so we are taking action together, today.” The World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 annually to raise global awareness and action for the protection of the environment.

This year’s commemoration is expected to galvanise global efforts and initiatives that address the growing concerns around the environment such as climate change, global warming, food security and water supply. The 2-Day World Environment Day celebration in Lagos State focused on measures for restoring the ecosystem around the state. The activities culminated in the unveiling of the Urban Regeneration Garden along the Lekki-Epe expressway by the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babjide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.

