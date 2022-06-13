Nestle, LBS, Wecyclers partner to mop plastic waste in Nigeria

In a bid to contribute to the general challenges of plastic waste in management and control in the country, Nestlé Nigeria Plc, Lagos Business School and Wecyclears have partnered to eliminate waste generations in reaction to the world environmental waste reduction and prevention.

Already, the three firms have put in place a strategy to expunge waste plastics from the society in order to protect the environment for the safety of the habitats. Business Development Manager, Wecyclers, Esther Fagbo Chibuenyi, during a media tour of the facility sponsored by Nestle and LBS, said that their partnership yielded results as the centre collected about 80 tonnes of recyclables last month.

The media tour was part of the concluding session of the Nestle training for journalists at Lagos Business School (LBS), themed: “Advancing Nutrition, Health and Environmental Awareness in Media.” Chibuenyi said Wecyclers have monetary compensation for subscribers who submit plastics at their various collection points across the country, adding that a lot of women are already earning a living from the scheme.

She said: “Plastics can take about 20 years to decompose, so the need for recycling is very important. We currently have 13 collection kiosks in different locations in Lagos in partnership with Nestle. We also have digital Apps to facilitate online transactions in waste carton, plastics, paper and cardboard with different payment categories.”

Chibuenyi added that the company also have mobile trucks to collect material from communities. Collection is the major problem in the recycling value chain in Nigeria. We are not collecting enough.

We are still looking for more partners. He said: “Imagine a gutter being filled up with plastics. When there is a proper collection process, those plastics should be in the recycling factory. “We have two franchises with Nestle.

The franchises are helping us to collect a lot of plastics from the environment. Last month, we collected about 80 tonnes of recyclable sand. We are hoping to do more in subsequent months.”

Th Public Affairs Specialist, Nestlé Nigeria Ltd., Mrs Edidiong Peters, said the partnership was strategic to address plastic pollution in the country. She said it was part of Nestlé’s contribution to promote environmental sustainability among Nigerians

Peters said: “We are really delighted to have the media with us as we talk about collaboration with the Lagos Business School (LBS) Sustainability Center, in tackling plastic pollution.”

