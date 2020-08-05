Nestle Nigeria appoints new managing director

Nestle Nigeria Plc has appointed Mr. Wassim Elhusseini as its new managing director.

Elhusseini whose appointment is effective September 1, 2020, is currently Country Manager and Sales Director of Nestlé Middle East & North Africa (MENA).

He takes over from Mr. Mauricio Alarcon, the former managing director of the company.

A statement from Nestle Nigeria stated that Mr. Elhusseini joined Nestlé Kuwait in 2002 as Channel Category Sales Development (CCSD) Manager for Coffee & Creamers.

In 2015, he moved to Nestlé Middle East to lead the CCSD Unit.

Appointed Sales Director of Nestlé Middle East in 2016, Mr. Elhusseini positively

contributed to the business from a functional and leadership perspective.

He also played an integral role in the creation of the new Middle East and North Africa region, comprising 16 countries, before his role was expanded to Country Manager and Sales Director in 2020.

In a related development, Nestlé Nigeria Plc has notified its shareholders, The Nigerian Stock Exchange and the investing public of the appointment of Alarcon as the Market Head of Nestlé Central and West Africa Region comprising 25 countries with head office in Ghana, effective September 1, 2020.

Notwithstanding this new appointment, Mr. Alarcon will remain on the Board of Nestlé Nigeria Plc as a non-executive director.

In a statement from Nestle Nigeria, the Board expressed its appreciation of Mr. Alarcon’s outstanding achievements in all ramifications since he was appointed as the Managing Director of the Company in October 2016 and is pleased that the Company will continue to benefit from his experience.

