Nestlé Nigeria posts N110bn revenue in Q1’22

Nestlé Nigeria Plc has announced its financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March, 2022, recording revenue of N 110.2 billion against N87.3 billion during the same period in the previous year, a top-line growth of 26.3 per cent.

Profit after tax for the period stood at N 18.0 billion as against N12.4 billion in 2021according to the unaudited financial statements of the company. Commenting on the results, the Managing Director and CEO of Nestlé Nigeria PLC, Mr. Wassim Elhusseini, said: “On behalf of the management and staff of Nestlé Nigeria PLC, I am delighted to present this impressive performance of our company in the first quarter of 2022.

 

I commend the efforts of the entire team at Nestlé Nigeria PLC, for continuing to thrive under the current difficult business environment. “We know that the global economic situation and supply chain disruptions will continue to put more pressure on the already challenging business environment.

 

