Nestlé Nigeria reports N351bn revenue in FY’21

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Nestlé Nigeria Plc has announced its financial results for the year 2021, recording a growth of 23 per cent in revenue to N351.8 billion from N287.084 billion posted in 2020. Gross profit for the year stood at N132.4 billion, compared to N 119.2 billion during the previous year, while the profit after tax stood at N40.037 billion as against N39.212 billion recorded in 2020, representing a growth of two per cent. In addition to N25 per share interim dividend paid in December 2021, the board proposed an additional dividend of N25.50 per share making for a total dividend of N50.50 for 2021.

This proposed dividend will be submitted for approval at the company’s annual general meeting on June 29, 2022. Commenting on the results, Mr. Wassim Elhusseini, Managing Director and CEO of Nestlé Nigeria Plc, said: “We commend everyone in our organisation for their contributions to the attainment of this impressive results in these challenging times.

“It is a testament of the consistent dedication and commitment of our employees to ensure that we continuously deliver value for our shareholders, our consumers, and the communities in which we operate. “In 2022, our focus remains on ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our employees, as well as providing affordable nutrition to enable consumers to nourish their families daily, while we work together to benefit mankind and our planet. We will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible with foods, beverages, and nutritional solutions to enhance quality of life and contribute to a healthier future for everyone today and for generations to come.”

 

