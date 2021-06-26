Nestle S.A acquires more of Nestle Nigeria shares to consolidate ownership position

Nestle S.A majority shareholder in Nestle Nigeria Plc, has continued to acquire more shares to further consolidate its position in the company in Nigeria. The transaction considered as an insider dealing which was reported to the Nigerian Exchange Limited took place on Tuesday, June 22.

About N176million was spent to purchase 125,463 Ordinary shares of its Nigerian subsidiary, Nestle Nigeria Plc at N1, 400 per share. According to the notification, Nestlé S.A, who is the majority shareholder of Nestlé Nigeria Plc – with an ownership stake of 66.5 percent or 527,080,970 units of the total issued shares of the company as at December 31st, 2020, bought a total of 562,796 additional shares of its Nigerian Subsidiary, at a price of N1374.16 in March 2021. Nestlé S.A. is a Swiss multinational food and drink processing conglomerate corporation headquartered in Vevey, Vaud, Switzerland.

It is the largest food company in the world, measured by revenue and other metrics, since 2014. Nestlé Nigeria Plc is one of the largest food and beverage companies in Africa. For over 57 years, Nestlé has been delighting consumers in Nigeria with high quality nutritious food products. Nestle says its purpose is enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future.

