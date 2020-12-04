Nestle to spend big on cutting carbon emission

Nestle plans to invest 3.2 billion Swiss francs ($3.58 billion) over the next five years to progress towards its goal of net zero emissions by 2050, the world’s biggest food group said on Thursday. “We believe we have sufficient operational and structural cost-savings initiatives under way to provide the room for these investments,” Chief Executive Mark Schneider told reporters on a call. “For 2021 we have it covered. In the future, we will have to give specific guidance.

While we intend to make this completely earnings neutral, the degree to which this is possible may vary from year to year,” he said. According to Reuters News, Nestle, which produced 92 million tonnes of greenhouse gases in 2018, vowed to halve its emissions by 2030 and use 100 per cent renewable electricity at its 800 global sites by 2025.

It also promised full transparency and third-party certification to make its progress measurable. Schneider said investment needed after 2025 was harder to quantify, but scale effects should make technologies cheaper and provide some tailwinds.

Like this: Like Loading...