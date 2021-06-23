Nestlé trains kids on managing waste for sustainable planet

Nestlé Nigeria has launched a sustainability training for kids to teach the younger generation a more sustainable approach to managing and recycling waste in a bid to instill responsible behaviours to enable them become better stewards of our planet.

The training which is being implemented in collaboration with the International Climate Change Development Initiative (ICCDI), was launched under her Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK) programme. This training supports the company’s vision to ensure that none of its packaging, including plastics, ends up in landfill or as littler, including in oceans, lakes or rivers and her commitment to protect the planet for future generations.

Speaking at the opening session at St Paul’s Anglican School, Orile Imo, Obafemi Owode, Ogun State, the Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager of Nestlé Nigeria PLC, Victoria Uwadoka said, “Children must take an active part in ensuring a more sustainable approach to waste, and we are happy to help to prepare them for this important role. The Sustainability Training for Kids is specially designed to help children inculcate the right habits at an early age. We believe that the engaging, informative, yet fun filled approach will motivate them to care about sustainability while encouraging them to share the same passion with their families and friends”.

Olumide Idowu, founder of the International Climate Change Development Initiative said, “We have a lot to learn about waste management and recycling to make the environment much safer. This is not just for us, but for the future generations. This is why this training is important to encourage children to do their part to save our planet.”

Also speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary, Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Mr. Olaleye Kuye said, “Our collaboration with Nestlé Nigeria PLC, has been mutually beneficial. I recall with special interest your interventions in the educational sector in Ogun State, especially through the Nestlé for Healthier Kids project which has contributed immensely to the

wellbeing of our learners. Also, your intervention in the provision of toilet facilities and portable water for schools and communities is second to none and well appreciated”.

“Today’s programme therefore, provides yet another opportunity for all of us, especially our learners, to learn new things about our environment, especially human activities that impact negatively on the environment as well as positive actions and attitudes towards improving the state of our environment.”

The maiden edition of the Sustainability Training for Kids which is being rolled out in Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK) beneficiary schools will reach more than 150 primary 5 children in St Paul’s Anglican School Obafemi Owode and Salvation Army Primary School 1, Agbara, both in Ogun State.

Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK) is the company’s flagship initiative which aims to help 50 million children globally lead healthier lives by 2030. In Nigeria, N4HK incorporates a school-based nutrition education programme, which helps children imbibe healthy habits including good nutrition, active lifestyles through adequate physical activity, good hygiene practices and healthy hydration.

