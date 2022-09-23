Business

Nestlé’s GoldenMorn sustains investment in next generation of farmers

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

With Nigerian population expected to reach 230 million by 2025, food security is of considerable importance. Today, the demand for food appears to be outstripping supply as a result of reduced productivity combined with postharvest waste. To reverse this trend, there is need for innovative solutions to modernize the country’s farming methods. The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé Nigeria Plc, Wassim Elhusseini, said Nigeria as a country must look beyond the farmgate and harvest towards food transformation and preservation. Elhusseini noted this is where entrepreneurs in the agriculture space, also referred to as agripreneurs, come in.

“Nigeria is a country with one of the youngest populations, with a median age of 18 years and about 70 per cent of the population under 30 (National Population Commission), yet the average age of farmers today is 50 years. “This is evidently a gap we must fill to ensure we not only feed the present generation, but we secure the future. To achieve this, we must build sustainable food systems by attracting and building active youth participation in the agricultural sector.”

The Nestlé’s managing director explained that GOLDEN MORN, one of Nestlé Nigeria’s leading brands, has, therefore, created an Agripreneurship Webinar Series in collaboration with the Enterprise Development Center of the Pan Atlantic University to promote sustainable food systems by increasing youth participation in the sector.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Lender plans to raise $300m senior notes

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), the parent company of the Ecobank Group, has notified the investing public that its subsidiary, Ecobank Nigeria Limited, is seeking to raise capital from the international debt capital market through the issuance of $300 million senior notes, pursuant to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 144A and Regulations.   […]
Business

Bank mulls acquisition of AIICO pensions

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

FCMB Group Plc has announced ongoing conversations for a potential acquisition of AIICO Pension Managers Limited by its subsidiary, FCMB Pension Managers Limited.       According to the statement obtained from the NSE, the deal will involve FCMB Pensions acquiring the 70 per cent stake held by AIICO Insurance Plc and 26 per cent […]
Business

‘$200m needed to close AfDB’s food production plan’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, has said that he will seek the support of G7 member countries for the $200 million needed to close the financing gap for the $1.5 billion Africa Emergency Food Production plan recently unveiled by the bank. Adesina, who stated this during a meeting with development ministers […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica