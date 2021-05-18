Business

Nestlé’s Maggi supports over 100,000 at Ramadan

Posted on

 

Appolonia Adeyemi

As has been its tradition in the past 10 years, Maggi supported over 100,000 individuals in households across Nigeria during the Ramadan season.
From the start to the end of the season, the Maggi team was fully involved in providing healthy and nutritious food products for families at Sahur and Iftar.
Working with nutritionists and food enthusiasts, the brand also provided nutrition education to help them make healthy nutrition choices.
In the spirit of sharing and performing acts of service, Maggi gave out to shoppers one million gift items through the Ramadan Shopper Promo starting from two weeks before Ramadan until the end of the season.
Over 100,000 consumers were also given free food items including rice, vegetable oil, spaghetti and Maggi Seasoning, including donations to 160 charitable organisations and mosques, and door to door (Gida Gida) visits to 1,250 homes to share healthy food items.
To support healthy nutrition, Maggi launched the Maggi Ramadan Diaries, a TV and radio programme which aired for all 30 days of the fast across multiple television stations, radio stations and online platforms.
The cooking show provided tips on healthy lifestyles, shared knowledge about quick and delicious recipes and nutritious tips on ‘Iftar’ and ‘Sahur’.
To round off the Eid celebrations, Nestlé Nigeria hosted consumers at a sumptuous dinner themed, ‘Maggi
Food and Everything Else.’ Participants shared in a delicious Eid experience, with meals showcasing the best of Northern cuisine prepared by foremost chefs and food enthusiasts.
Speaking on Nestlé’s commitment to supporting individuals and families during Ramadan over the past ten years, Category Manager for Culinary, Nestlé Nigeria, Mrs Nwando Ajene said: “Ramadan is a special season for renewed dedication to the values of service and sharing goodness; values which Maggi also firmly represents. Looking back on the past year, 2021 brings a fresh appreciation of the joy and privilege of coming together.”

