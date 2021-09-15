News

Net-zero emissions to cost $1.6trn annually by 2030, says Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said the world will require over $1.6 trillion annually for net-zero emissions by 2030. Osinbajon spoke at a virtual conference themed: ‘Climate, Conflict, and Demography in Africa’ jointly hosted by the International Crisis Group, Royal African Society and African Confidential on Tuesday.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the Vice President also lamented the decision of advanced economies to defund gas projects in Africa in the quest for cleaner energy. On the amount of investments required for clean electricity generation and grid storage infrastructure, Osinbajo said: “This is over four times more than what was invested in these sectors in 2020.

“In regions like Africa, installed electricity capacity will need to double by 2030 and increase at least five-fold by 2050. “Our first obligation will always be to ensure the wellbeing of our people through access to development services including electricity, healthcare, education, safe jobs, and a safe environment, including access to clean cooking fuels. “We must prioritise solutions that align with development and climate agenda, this is absolutely important. The global climate conversation can only be equitable and inclusive by putting all people in all geographies at the heart of the endeavour to save the planet.” He said the need to “recognize and plan for growing energy demand; its increase will be critical for driving growth, jobs and economy-wide progress, and delivering healthcare and education services.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Irabor: Why we need retired soldiers in fight against insecurity

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, yesterday said Nigeria “needs to fall back on retired military officers” in the fight against insecurity. The CDS stated this on Wednesday in Makurdi, the Benue capital, during a meeting with retired senior military officers from the north-central zone. Irabor said retirees can use their experience of […]
News Top Stories

Army seeks equipment, armour fighting vehicles to defeat adversaries

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Nigerian Army has assured of its capacity to win the ongoing counter-insurgency and other sovereignty-challenged wars, with sophisticated equipment, including armoured fighting vehicles, platforms and hardware. The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, gave the undertaking, yesterday, when members of the Senate Committee on Army, visited the Headquarters on oversight. While underscoring […]
News

Federal judge stays execution of lone woman on federal death row

Posted on Author Reporter

  A federal judge on Thursday agreed to briefly stay the execution of Lisa Montgomery, the lone woman on federal death row, after her attorneys fell ill with COVID-19 and were unable to file a timely clemency petition on her behalf. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss said that though his order will temporarily stay the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica