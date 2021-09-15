Net-zero emissions to cost $1.6trn annually by 2030, says Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said the world will require over $1.6 trillion annually for net-zero emissions by 2030. Osinbajon spoke at a virtual conference themed: ‘Climate, Conflict, and Demography in Africa’ jointly hosted by the International Crisis Group, Royal African Society and African Confidential on Tuesday.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the Vice President also lamented the decision of advanced economies to defund gas projects in Africa in the quest for cleaner energy. On the amount of investments required for clean electricity generation and grid storage infrastructure, Osinbajo said: “This is over four times more than what was invested in these sectors in 2020.

“In regions like Africa, installed electricity capacity will need to double by 2030 and increase at least five-fold by 2050. “Our first obligation will always be to ensure the wellbeing of our people through access to development services including electricity, healthcare, education, safe jobs, and a safe environment, including access to clean cooking fuels. “We must prioritise solutions that align with development and climate agenda, this is absolutely important. The global climate conversation can only be equitable and inclusive by putting all people in all geographies at the heart of the endeavour to save the planet.” He said the need to “recognize and plan for growing energy demand; its increase will be critical for driving growth, jobs and economy-wide progress, and delivering healthcare and education services.

