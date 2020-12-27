News

Netanyahu expects ties’ visit by Morocco to Israel

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A delegation from Morocco will travel to Israel in the coming week to advance newly-normalized relations, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday.
Netanyahu on Friday spoke with Morocco’s King Mohammed VI and invited him to visit. An Israeli delegation travelled to Morocco on Tuesday and the countries plan to reopen mutual liaison offices and to launch direct commercial flights, reports Reuters.
“We agreed that the Moroccan delegation will come here at the start of the week in order to advance it all,” Netanyahu said in a video he posted on Twitter, in which he described his conversation with the king.
A spokesman for the Moroccan government could not be reached for comment. A diplomatic source speaking on condition of anonymity said the timing and composition of the delegation has not been determined yet.
Morocco has followed the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan in moving to normalize relations with Israel. Palestinians have censured the U.S.-brokered deals, seeing a betrayal of a long-standing demand that Israel first meet their demand for statehood.
Israel’s new partners have also enjoyed bilateral benefits from Washington – in Rabat’s case, U.S. recognition of its sovereignty over the Western Sahara.
Moroccan officials describe their deal with Israel as a restoration of mid-level ties that Rabat cooled in 2000 in solidarity with Palestinians.
The king has reiterated his position in support of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and highlighted the monarchy’s “close ties” with Morocco’s Jewish community.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

MTF holds Webinar on ‘Pitching: The Art of Story-Selling’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

In continuation of its virtual learning programme, the MultiChoice Talent Factory will on Thursday host a global Webinar on “Pitching Ideas: The Art of Story-Selling.”   The online session will be facilitated by the Academy Director (West Africa), Femi Odugbemi. The session offers emerging content creators in the film and television industry an insight into […]
News

UN, others task Nigeria media on ending violence against women, girls

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Prominent international organisations have said the role of the Nigerian media was critical towards ending violence against women and girls in the country. The international bodies; United Nations, European Union and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), had raised concerns over the rising cases of gender based violence, during a webinar with the theme ‘Role […]
News

Miyetti Allah seeks arrest, prosecution of suspected Plateau monarch’s killers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…describe late monarch as peace loving The Plateau State chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has charged relevant security agencies on the urgent need to identify, arrest and prosecute suspected killers of the Gwom Rung and Acting District Head of Foron Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, Da Bulus Chuwang Jang. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: