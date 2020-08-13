Netcore highlights pathways to successful email marketing

A 2020 research compiled by Netcore Solutions, a global marketing technology company that offers solutions for enterprises that redefine digital marketing, has highlighted the key metrics that brands should track to get the best out of their customers’ emails.

The email channel played a major role in 2019 as over two billion emails were sent out from their platform in Africa alone. According to Client Success Manager at Netcore, Chukwudi Nwokike, “in Nigeria, there is a growing need by organizations and brands to communicate with customers via emails because, unlike traditional marketing and texts, a clearer and more specific message can be disseminated directly to the target audience on their devices. The beauty of emails is that there are integrations and tools put in place to seamlessly track customer engagement through open and click rates.” The report highlights important metrics that were reviewed and used as a yardstick for monitoring the email behaviour in Nigeria, including but not limited to exclamation marks, question marks, subject line length, and others.

It also points out the two important metrics which brands should take cognizance of before sending out emails to prospects and customers. They are open rates and click rates. “Why do people open emails? It is an important question of relevance every brand must understand before sending out emails.

In this comprehensive report, 1 billion emails are analysed in various ways which matter to businesses and user behaviours, including the subject line in emails, the category of emails sent, the best day of the week to send out emails and the best time to have emails sent out to the target audience which will, in turn, boost the open and click rates” the report stated. According to Regional VP – Africa, Nisham Chhabra, “we at Netcore solutions value every business relationship and we are dedicated to helping our clients succeed by leveraging data and technology. By helping clients globally create one-on-one customer experience across multiple channels, we are revolutionising customer communication.”

Like this: Like Loading...