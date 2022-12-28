News

NETFLIX announces Nigerian crime thriller ‘ Shanty Town’

….As RMD, Shola Shobowale, Chidi Mokeme, Shaffy Bello, Ali Nuhu and Peter Okoye star in upcoming six-part series

Netflix, the world’s leading streaming entertainment service, has announced the release date of its newest Nigerian crime thriller, the star-studded Shanty Town.  Created by the talented duo of Xavier Ighorodje and Chichi Nworah, the show debuts globally and exclusive to Netflix on January 20, 2023.  

Shanty Town follows the story of three Lagos State hustlers who unite to wage war against the biggest and most ruthless crime ring in the state. The show’s stellar cast includes Nollywood icons such as Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ini Edo, Chidi Mokeme, Nse ikpe-Etim, Shola Shobowale, Shaffy Bello, Ali Nuhu and Uche Jombo. Also featuring are Zubby Michael, Nancy Isime, Yaw Naija, Omowunmi Dada, Mercy Eke, Shola Sobowale, Regina Daniels, Judith Audu and Peter Okoye of P-Square fame.

Speaking on the upcoming release, producer of Shanty Town Chichi Nworah says: “’Shanty Town is a unique show in that it is at once different as it is familiar. The tale of redemption will especially resonate with audiences familiar with the grit and hustle mentality of Lagos, and indeed other fast-paced and vibrant cities around the world. We are spotlighting the underbelly of the city, and bringing to life the various character dynamics that exist beneath the cover of everyday “normal life,” thus telling a truly fresh and compelling story. I cannot wait for the entire world to see Shanty Town!”
 
While we await the January 20, 2023 launch of Shanty Town, please see first-look pictures HERE.
 
Shanty Town Credits

  • Production Company: Giant Creative Media, Champion One Entertainment, Minini Empire Production.
    • Creators: Xavier Ighorodje and Chichi Nworah
    • Director: Dimeji Ajibola
    • Key Cast: Ini Edo, Chidi Mokeme, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Nse ikpe-Etim, Zubby Michael, Nancy isime, Shaffy Bello, Ali Nuhu, Peter Okoye of P-Square and Regina Daniels.

About Netflix
Netflix is the world’s leading streaming entertainment service with 223 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries, feature films and mobile games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.

 

Our Reporters

