Netflix commits $1m for film, TV scholarships in sub-Saharan Africa

Netflix is gifting $1 million to film and TV students in the sub-Saharan Africa region. The Netflix Creative Equity Scholarship Fund forms part of Netflix’s Creative Equity Fund, which was launched in 2021 to be allocated to various initiatives around the world across the next five years. The scholarship fund in Africa will cover the costs for tuition, accommodation, study materials and living expenses at institutions where beneficiaries have gained admission to pursue a course of study in the TV and film disciplines in the 2022 academic year. An open call for applications in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region will be held shortly, in partnership with fund management and advisory firm Tshikululu Social Investments. Further partners for the East Africa and the West and Central Africa regions will be confirmed in due course.

