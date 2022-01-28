Netflix commits $1m for film, TV scholarships in sub-Saharan Africa

Netflix is gifting $1 million to film and TV students in the sub-Saharan Africa region. The Netflix Creative Equity Scholarship Fund forms part of Netflix’s Creative Equity Fund, which was launched in 2021 to be allocated to various initiatives around the world across the next five years. The scholarship fund in Africa will cover the costs for tuition, accommodation, study materials and living expenses at institutions where beneficiaries have gained admission to pursue a course of study in the TV and film disciplines in the 2022 academic year. An open call for applications in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region will be held shortly, in partnership with fund management and advisory firm Tshikululu Social Investments. Further partners for the East Africa and the West and Central Africa regions will be confirmed in due course.
Related Articles
Registeration opens for FG’s N75bn youth investment fund
The Federal Government says it has opened the portal for Nigerians to apply for its N75 billion youth investment fund. The initiative of the ministry of youths and sports is being funded by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). On July 22, Sunday Dare, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, announced that the Federal […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nigerian, others excel in Young African professionals programme
A Nigerian lady, Taiwo Ladipo, has been recognised among young professional, who excelled in the latest AFRIKA KOMMT! programme in Germany. With COVID-19 causing crisis globally, it brought an additional challenge of being in a foreign country and taking part in a highly competitive programme. According to Ilka Wiskemann, SAP Global HR Business Partner, participants […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
SEC: We’re not against unclaimed dividends’ trust fund
The Securities and Exchange Commission has stated that it is not against the proposal by the Federal Government to set up unclaimed dividends and balances trust fund. This was disclosed by the Head, Securities and Investments Services (SIS) Department, SEC, Mr. Abdulkadir Abbas, while making clarifications on the commission’s presentation at the one day […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)