Netflix debuts trailer for ‘Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist

Netflix has confirmed a new special to celebrate Hollywood star, Chadwick Boseman. Featuring Viola Davis, Spike Lee, Danai Gurira and a voiceover from the ‘Black Panther’ star, the Netflix special premiere today on the streaming platform and will stream exclusively for 30 days. The new trailer promises an emotional ride for fans of the actor who passed on at 43. His death on April 28 last year of complications from colon cancer, left both fans and colleagues in shock. Since his passing, Boseman has posthumously won both Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards for his performance in his final project, ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.’ The actor is also nominated in the best actor category for the upcoming Oscar.
Related Articles
Burna Boy enlists mum, sister for ‘Way Too Big’ visuals
Nigerian Afro-fusion singer, Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, has come through with the visuals for ‘Way Too Big’, a track off his latest album ‘Twice As Tall’. The award-winning singer announced the release of the video which featured Ronami Ogulu, his sister, as well as Bose Ogulu, his mother and manager, recently. The […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Omah Lay’s ‘Bad Influence’ tops list of Nigerian songs
On December 3, Apple Music released its year-end lists and chart highlights. The list also includes top Shazam songs, for the music search application which Apple acquired some months ago. Earlier this year, Shazam launched a Naija Risers Playlist on Apple Music and also surpassed 200 million global users in 2020. The Apple Music reports […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
How Chukwubuike emerged winner of Stimulus Prize for New Writing
After a very rigorous screening, Mr. Chidozie Chukwubuike was announced winner of the maiden edition of Stimulus Prize for New Writing, for his poem’s poem “The Global Stab”. The Stimulus Prize for New Writing is an initiative of the Administrators of the ANA Integrity Forum (AIF), which was created by like minds to bring all […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)