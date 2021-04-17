Arts & Entertainments

Netflix debuts trailer for 'Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist

Netflix has confirmed a new special to celebrate Hollywood star, Chadwick Boseman. Featuring Viola Davis, Spike Lee, Danai Gurira and a voiceover from the ‘Black Panther’ star, the Netflix special premiere today on the streaming platform and will stream exclusively for 30 days. The new trailer promises an emotional ride for fans of the actor who passed on at 43. His death on April 28 last year of complications from colon cancer, left both fans and colleagues in shock. Since his passing, Boseman has posthumously won both Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards for his performance in his final project, ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.’ The actor is also nominated in the best actor category for the upcoming Oscar.

