Arts & Entertainments Saturday Magazine

Netflix releases Chadwick Boseman’s final film

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

American streamer, Netflix has debuted the trailer for ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’, Chadwick Boseman’s final film before his tragic demise.

 

The film directed by George C. Wolfe is an adaptation of August Wilson’s 1984 play. it follows the story a Southern singer, Ma Rainey (Viola Davies) and her trumpeter, Levee (Chadwick Boseman) as they navigate the music industry in 1920’s Chicago.

 

The Netflix film was Boseman’s final film appearance before he succumbed to colon cancer on August 28 at the age of 43.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Bobrisky: How I won fight against poverty

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Controversial crossdresser, Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, popularly known as Bobrisky, took to social media to explain how hard life was for him five years ago. While encouraging his fans not to give up, he also reveal how he worked hard to become who he is today in the post which he shared on Instagram. Here’s what […]
Arts & Entertainments

Excitement as AGN launches HMO scheme for members

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Recently, the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) took a major step to addressing the challenges of members as it launched HMO scheme with Medicard Nigeria, a global lifestyle health management company with presence in Philippines, Canada and Nigeria.   The launching held in Lekki, Lagos, had in attendance, President, Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Ejezie […]
Arts & Entertainments

Madonna to direct, co-write film about her life story

Posted on Author Reporter

  Madonna is set to co-write and direct a film about her life and career, Universal Pictures has announced. Madonna has said she wants the film to “convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world”. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: